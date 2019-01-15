Get your beauty boost

NIVEA

Achieve full colour coverage and enjoy the moisturising care of a lip balm in just one swipe with the German personal care brand's Crayon lipstick.

It comes in two trendy colours, Poppy Red and Coral Crush, giving you intense colour payoff and soft, well-groomed lips.

Its fine tip allows for precise application, making it ideal and practical for on-the-go touch-ups - no mirror or sharpening required.

Dermatologically tested for skin compatibility, it boasts a creamy and smooth texture, combined with a fruity, berry-like scent.

Nivea's Crayon lipstick ($7.90) is now available at all Watsons stores.

SOFINA

Say hello to affordable skincare and cosmetics with the Japanese beauty brand's latest lines - Sofina Primavista Ange and Sofina Jenne.

The former is currently the top-selling base make-up brand in Taiwan, boasting high oil-control ability and lightweight texture.

Its primer ($17), foundation ($19 to $22) and loose powder ($20) utilise special technologies to achieve a brighter, smoother and natural make-up look.

Jenne products ($20 to 29) offer a solid solution to skin with oily T-zone and dry cheeks, combining highly moisturising effects and sebum control.

Sofina Primavista Ange and Sofina Jenne are now available at selected Don Don Donki and Welcia stores.

KANEBO

The Japanese beauty brand's premium anti-ageing skincare range, The Exceptional, aims to help women attain the six factors of supreme clarity - moisture, radiance, texture, smoothness, firmness and brightness.

Using a clear botanical complex, the ingredients (consisting of pear juice ferment filtrate, watercress extract, geranium robertianum and aqua glucoside) work to target the six factors through a combination of light reflection technology, shadows away treatment and complexion control.

The Exceptional range's three products - The Cream ($1,800), The Lotion ($350) and The Emulsion ($550) - pamper users with rich, blissful textures for a spa-like experience and the scent of Teatopia, an elegant white floral fragrance.

They are now available at Kanebo counters at Takashimaya Department Store and OG Albert Complex.