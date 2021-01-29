Get your CNY needs covered at FairPrice Xtra Hougang, Parkway Parade

(Above) The new FairPrice Xtra Parkway Parade features the largest Beer, Wine and Spirits section among all FairPrice stores.

When it comes to your Chinese New Year needs, the newly renovated FairPrice Xtra Hougang and spanking new FairPrice Xtra Parkway Parade are going the extra mile to deliver a greater shopping experience.

At FairPrice Xtra Hougang, expect a wider assortment of fresh produce and a refreshed look, with new additions such as a yong tau foo corner, hot deli display counter and bakery.

Exclusive opening specials till Jan 31 include FairPrice Fish Nuggets 360g ($3.25, usual price $3.75), Dodo Tofu Fish Cake 200g (buy one get one free, usual price $2.20), FairPrice Roti Prata 6s 480g ($1.85, usual price $2.05), Olam Sugar Coarse Sugar 3kg ($2.50, usual price $4.15), FairPrice Caster Sugar 800g ($2, usual price $2.40), FairPrice Plain Flour 1kg ($1.55, usual price $1.85), Nissin Bar Noodle Assorted 174g to 188g (buy one get one free, usual price $3.30), Fresh China Brown/Golden Pear 4s ($3.25, usual price $3.95) and Longline Frozen Sea Scallops 400g (two for $21.90, usual price two for $37.90).

The deals also include Porkee Frozen Spare Ribs 500g (buy one get one free, usual price $6), Yum Yum Sandwich Brick Ice Cream Assorted 370g (buy one get one free, usual price $6.95), PurSoft Bathroom Tissue Roll 4-ply Assorted 10s x 180/200 sheets (two for $11.95, usual price two for $14.90), Philips Essential Care Hair Dryer Compact Foldable 1200W BHC010/03 ($19.90, usual price $35), Top Concentrated Liquid Detergent Bottle Assorted 3.6kg/4kg ($9.70, usual price $11.45), Luminarc 3L Vitroflam L8139 ($40, usual price $54.90; limited to first 70 purchases), Tefal 20cm Fry Pan Natura B22602 ($17.90, usual price $21.90), Men's Printed Tee (two for $10, usual price two for $13.80) and Echan Industries/Claire de Solene Vacuum Fibre Pillow ($6.90, usual price $19).

The promotions do not end there.

Receive a free Fortune Silken Egg Tofu 900g with every purchase of any two selected Fortune products.

In addition, NTUC Plus!, NTUC Plus! Visa credit or debit cards and AptaAdvantage members pay only $34.50 for Aptamil Gold+ Toddler Growing Up Milk Formula 900g Stage 3 (usual price $43.15), and get a $5 coupon with every two tins of Aptamil Stage 3/Stage 4 900g purchased.

From now till Jan 31, redeem a free goodie bag filled with treats with a minimum of $80 spent in a single receipt, while stocks last.

Check in-store for details. Terms and conditions apply.

This CNY season, take your time to enjoy the new amenities at FairPrice Xtra Hougang with extended opening hours.

On top of being open from 7am to 11pm daily, operating hours are extended to midnight from now till Feb 4 and to 2am from Feb 5 to 10.

FairPrice Xtra Hougang is not the only hypermart going all out for CNY.

Over at FairPrice Xtra Parkway Parade, embark on an immersive journey to discover culinary gems on its Food Trail.

Jeya Spices is a one-stop solution for all things spice, where you can customise a unique blend of spices suited to your palate.

Known for being one of the best zi char stalls in the west of Singapore, Ban Tong Seafood has now become more accessible for east-siders with an exclusive stall within FairPrice Xtra Parkway Parade.

In addition, experience the new Pick, Cook, Enjoy concept, where shoppers may select fresh ingredients available and have them cooked the way they like, and enjoy them at the dine-in area in-store.

Do not forget to check out The Bar, the first cocktail bar in a supermarket, allowing customers to chill and de-stress in between grocery runs, or indulge in a side of fresh oysters before heading home.

FairPrice Xtra Parkway Parade also has the largest Beer, Wine and Spirits section among all FairPrice outlets, with more than 700 variants of wine from 15 countries, 100 types of spirits and liquor, and over 70 kinds of craft beers.

Furthermore, spend a minimum of $128 in a single receipt and get an exclusive festive design throw pillow, with one design given out each week till Feb 17.

And for more convenience and savings during opening promotions, go cashless and skip the queue by using Scan & Go on the FairPrice app and earn and redeem LinkPoints on your purchases.

FairPrice Xtra Parkway Parade is also a place where you can connect with your children and spend more time with the family.

In partnership with CP Meiji and co-organised with Terra SG, participate in the sustainable movement by making coin pouches, cardholders and mask holders at daily eco-friendly workshops till Feb 22 at various timings.

These sessions are suitable for all ages and materials will be provided free.

Weekday DIY activities include creating cute animal puppets.

Simply spend $20 at FairPrice Xtra Parkway Parade and $5 on CP Meiji products to redeem an activity pass any time of the day.

And on weekends, learn how to make a document peg, bear tag and keychain.

Chalk up a $30 spend at FairPrice Xtra Parkway Parade and $10 worth of CP Meiji products to redeem an activity pass for the selected timing.

For weekend premium activities, spend $50 at FairPrice Xtra Parkway Parade and $15 worth of Meiji products to redeem an activity pass for the selected timing.

Finally, spend a minimum of $80 in a single receipt from today to Sunday and receive an $8 return voucher.

It can be used from Feb 12 to 26, when you spend $38 in a single receipt at all FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra and Warehouse Club stores.

Visit bit.ly/FPCNY2021RV for more information.