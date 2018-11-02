Get your dream home with Courts’ new furniture collection

The Crema marble dining table has up to five colour finishes and three bases customers can choose from.

As families evolve, Singapore home owners are seeking quality and affordable furniture that can scale with every generation, while remaining stylish yet functional.

Courts Singapore, the leading retailer of home electronics, IT and furniture products, is catering to those needs with its Furniture Collection 2019.

It is a new range of living, dining, wardrobe and bedding pieces that has been refreshed with customisable and smart options tailored for all families and home spaces, with more than 100 new exclusive styles.

It is available at all Courts stores and online (www.courts.com.sg). Home owners can indulge in end-to-end customisation at no price premium and wait times, starting from two weeks for sofas and 10 days for bedding.

Ms Norizan Sani, head of furniture buying of Courts Singapore, told The New Paper at the media preview last week: "We want to be the first to market as many products as possible, especially for customisation and power-motion furniture."

"We need to make sure we have all the capabilities available so that we can give a larger range to customers.

"But at the same time, we want them to know that we take into consideration the requirements needed for the typical Singaporean home and different age groups."

With made-to-order sofa models such as the versatile Genevieve ($1,899), Courts is enabling shoppers to think up endless ideas with more than 600 leather and fabric options.

Select models, such as the Skyler ($1,349), come in waterproof fabrics, making sofa maintenance a breeze.

The Crema marble dining table (from $1,199) is available in up to five colour finishes and three bases.

As the largest bedding retailer on the island with 23 brands and more than 1,000 mattresses, Courts offers a range that leaves buyers spoilt for choice in terms of brand as well as customisation options.

Additionally, fully customisable wardrobes are offered with all the versatility of a built-in while still being a mobile, standalone piece that can be shifted to any space within the home.

Those who want adjustable seating can rejoice as newly launched power sliders outfitted in leather, such as the full-leather Eliza (from $3,499), take customised seating a step further with a moveable headrest and sliding seat.

The range brings in new models of lift chairs such as the Peyton leather power lift chair ($959) that make getting out of seats a cinch for seniors or those with injuries. There are models with built-in USB charging ports.

Check out special introductory prices in Courts' New 2019 Collection catalogue, which went out to 850,000 households from yesterday.

Deals include up to 20 per cent off sofas and dining, with 20 per cent off recliners and up to an additional 30 per cent off bedding.

Shoppers can also purchase complementary services with Courts' in-house solutions provider Guru, which include sofa and mattress cleaning starting from $69.