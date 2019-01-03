Get your glow on with FairPrice's Venus & Mars body wash and lotion

Step out of your comfort zone and get your glow on in 2019.

Make first impressions count by conquering your new year's resolutions with the confidence of refreshed, rejuvenated and reinvigorated skin.

Feeling sticky or suffering from a sunburn or dry skin in Singapore's heat?

The FairPrice Private Label range of Venus & Mars body washes and lotions, which not only cleanse but also nourish the skin, could very well alleviate such discomfort.

The affordably-priced products have a pH balance of 5.5 to 6.5 and are suitable for both men and women.

Perfect for daily use, the V&M Antibacterial Body Wash - Active Fresh (1L) ($6.95) kills 99.9 per cent of bacteria.

Containing a fresh-smelling lemon extract, it leaves skin brighter and smelling fresh all day long.

For dry skin, the V&M Moisturizing Wash - Whitening (1L) ($6.95) and accompanying V&M Body Lotion - Whitening (200ml) ($4.95) should be applied daily for supple skin.

It contains a whitening formula comprising Red Seaweed, Sodium Hyaluronate and Natural Bisabolol, which have long-lasting moisturising effects.

The V&M Moisturizing Wash - Healthy Skin (1L) ($6.95) and V&M Body Lotion - Healthy Skin (200ml) ($4.95) contain vitamins B3, B5, B6, C and E along with natural antioxidants that give the body a healthy glow.

Vitamin C, in particular, is a natural antioxidant that enhances skin firmness and stimulates collagen production while vitamin E helps with moisturising.

Lastly, protect your skin from the dry air-conditioned office environment by moisturising it with V&M Body Lotion - Cocoa Butter (200ml) ($4.95).

Containing vitamin E, shea butter, cocoa seed butter and allantoin, it both moisturises and softens your skin.