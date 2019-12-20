Gift your skin with the TLC it needs this Christmas

The First Snowflakes and At The Heart Of Pine Trees series from Yves Rocher's 2019 Christmas Collection

YVES ROCHER

Show your love for nature this Christmas with the French botanical beauty brand’s 32 eco-friendly gift sets that include a variety of body care, make-up, skincare and fragrances that are sure to delight your loved ones this merry time of year.

The 2019 Christmas Collection pays tribute to the great wide outdoors with not just botanical formulas and scents made with natural ingredients, but also with zero plastic and 100 per cent recyclable packaging.

Explore the cozy smells and landscapes of Christmas with the First Snowflakes and At The Heart Of Pine Trees series ($5 to $18), which comprises Shower and Bath Gel, Liquid Hand Soap, Lip Balm, Hand Cream, Soap, Hand & Lip Duo Kit and Carousel Kit.

The 2019 Christmas Collection is now available at Yves Rocher boutiques, Lazada and Shopee at 20 per cent off till Dec 31.

THEFACESHOP

Making last-minute Christmas shopping a hassle-free experience, the Korean beauty brand’s Twinkle Party Christmas skincare, make-up and body care gift sets ($18 to $90) that come in seasonal packaging are formulated with essential minerals and vitamins and dressed up to the nines.

Keep your skin hydrated and smooth all day long with the Avocado Body Care Set, revel in the light fragrance of winter with the Daily Perfumed Hand Cream Set, keep skin moisturised with Beyond’s Classic Hand Cream Set and pamper yourself with Belif’s Moisturizing Bomb Jumbo Set that boasts an ultra-nourishing formula that floods skin with hydration for 26 hours and includes Moisturizing bomb powder that transforms your favourite Bomb into an overnight sleeping mask.

The Twinkle Party Christmas collection is now available at all TheFaceShop - Nature Collection stores.

NEAL’S YARD REMEDIES

The UK-based cosmetics, skincare and essential oils retailer’s Christmas 2019 collection higlights the Frankincense range.

Known for its calming and aromatherapeutic benefits, Frankincense oil is a treasured ingredient central to Oman’s culture for centuries.

Achieve that holiday glow with the Rejuvenate Your Beauty Frankincense Collection ($128) comprising cleanser, toner, facial oil and hydrating cream, target fine lines and wrinkles with the award-winning and clinically proven Frankincense Intense Age-Defying Collection ($298) and target the loss of firmness and deep lines with the certified organic Frankincense Intense Lift Collection ($398).

And specifically formulated to target the visible signs of ageing on the hands, the Special Edition Frankincense Intense Hand Serum ($78) is clinically proven to firm and hydrate skin and reduce the appearance of lines, wrinkles and age spots.

The Christmas 2019 collection is now available at the Neal’s Yard Remedies store at Takashimaya Shopping Centre.

DRUNK ELEPHANT

The US skincare brand has put together a pair of tongue-in-cheek holiday kits to care for your skin through all the year-end parties.

The Shelf-Respect Day Kit ($124) contains everything you need for your morning skincare routine. Mix the recommended amount of C-Firma, B-Hydra, D-Bronzi and a little Protini and apply to face and neck, and top it all off with Umbra Sheer.

Meanwhile, the Shelf-Control Night Kit ($138) is for your nighttime skincare routine. Wash your face with Beste No. 9 and pat dry. Mix the recommended amount of T.L.C. Framboos, Lala Retro and Virgin Marula Oil and apply to face and neck. Add C-Tango to your eyes, go to bed and respect yourself in the morning.

These Drunk Elephant sets are now available at Sephora ION Orchard and Ngee Ann City as well as Sephora.sg.

PHILOSOPHY

US beauty brand’s decadent Christmas gift sets this year will make Christmas gifting a breeze.

For your skincare needs, the Renewed And Grateful set ($110) contains the Purity Made Simple 3-in-1 cleanser and Renewed Hope In A Jar peeling mousse, refreshing and refining moisturiser and overnight recharging and refining moisturiser.

And for bath and body indulgences, the Sweetest Party Favors ($45) set includes both the Vanilla Chocolate Crumble and Bubbly shampoo, bath and shower gel and body lotion.

These Philosophy products are now available at Sephora stores islandwide and Sephora.sg.

ROUGH BEAUTY

Recharge this holiday season with the local handcrafted bath and body products brand’s seasonal soap collection.

These little bars are perfect to help you unwind and relax this while maintaining the festive mood with its sweet citrus scent and herbal notes that are reminiscent of Christmas fruit cakes and decorative wreaths.

With anticipated body glitter and full-on makeup for the upcoming festivities, give skin a break and detox with Citrus Mint ($9.50).

Made with Fuller’s earth clay and activated charcoal, this power combination targets oily and acnegenic skin, creating healthier skin by drawing out toxins, excess oils and impurities.

Activated charcoal also helps to reduce pore sizes and clear blemishes.

The sweet citrus and peppermint scent helps to refresh not only the body but also the mind after a long night.

Other offerings include Kaffir Pop ($9.50) and Cypress Elk ($9.50).

Rough Beauty is available at rough-beauty.com and a curated range is stocked at Terra Luna Yoga.

HANDMADE HEROES

The homegrown all-natural and vegan skincare brand has created festive-themed gift sets for clean beauty junkies.

The Merry Friggin’ Gorgeous Christmas Gift Set ($59.90) comes with its best sellers for top-to-toe pampering, like the Extra Salty Himalayan Salt Scrub, Australian Pink Clay Face Mask, Cocolicious Luscious Lip Scrub in Coconut Sorbet and Cocoa Friggin’ Fantastic Lip Tint in English Rose.

Meanwhile, the Jolly Holly Pamper Christmas Gift Set ($39.90) contains the Australian Pink Clay Face Mask, Cocolicious Luscious Lip Scrub in Coconut Sorbet and Cocoa Friggin’ Fantastic Lip Tint in English Rose.

Treat your lips right with the gentlest coconut scrub to buff off dry skin and lip balms to smoothen out and keep that precious pout moisturised.

The Lip Care Gift Set ($29.90) comes with the Moroccan mint lip balm, French rose lip tint, English rose lip tint and the coconut sorbet lip scrub, while the The Lip Scrub Gift Set’s ($28.90) trio of signature lip scrub range – Coconut sorbet, Pina colada and Matcha latte - are perfect for lip junkies.

Handmade Heroes is available at www.handmadeheroes.com.sg, Robinsons at The Hereen, Jem and Raffles City and Isetan Scotts.

CRABTREE & EVELYN

For its Christmas 2019 Collection, the British lifestyle brand worked with eight artists to give their artistic interpretation of the festive season in their respective city, resulting in a bespoke design for eight limited-edition gift boxes containing best-selling favourites across Crabtree & Evelyn’s four core collections: Evelyn Rose, Crabtree, The Gardeners and Cult Collection.

For instance, the Designed by Singapore, Teresa Lim set ($48.50), features an embroidered snapshot of the Eiffel Tower and a line-drawn family portrait, includes the Evelyn Rose Soft Touch Face Foam and Evelyn Rose Velvet Body Melt.

Crabtree & Evelyn’s Christmas 2019 Collection is now available at crabtree-evelyn.com.sg.

THANN

From skincare to aromatherapy and bodycare, the Thai wellness brand’s luxury retail boutique at Paragon has curated eight festive coffrets for your every gifting need.

For instance, the Radiance Booster ($189) contains Facial Serum, Rice Extract Moisturising Cream and Hydrating Emulsion, while the Shine Booster ($99) features Aromatherapy Shampoo - Detoxifying Formula, Aromatherapy Conditioner, Aromatherapy Shower Gel and Rice Extract Body Milk.

In addition, start 2020 on the right note with Thann’s new Eastern Orchard Collection, a blend of refreshing yuzu and soothing neroli essential oils.

The star product is the Thann Intensive Hydrating Facial Mask ($45), a multi-functional powerhouse that brightens with Vitamin C while providing antioxidant benefits with organic green tea extract and hydrating with hyaluronic acid.

Alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) and organic pineapple extract gently exfoliate skin, improving its radiance and smoothness, while the bio-cellulose material also allows maximum penetration into deeper skin layers.