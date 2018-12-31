Give your face, body and hair a good clean start in 2019

As 2019 rolls around, I am more than ready to wash 2018 away. In preparation for a "new year, new you", we try a range of hair, body and face washes - perfect for cleansing ourselves of all the grime from the past year and resetting our skin and locks.

FACIAL CLEANSER

Kick off the new year with your best face forward. A clean face will help you go back to work or school looking and feeling refreshed. Plus, clear skin means less time and money spent on make-up.

Bio-essence, Bio-Gold Radiance Cleanser

Price: $10.90

Available: myCK Department Store, Guardian, FairPrice, OG, Robinsons, Watsons and selected cosmetic houses

Simple and straightforward, this gets the job done but leaves my skin feeling a tad tight - to the point where I feel the need to moisturise right after.

With a light scent and rich texture, the product as a whole is something I might throw in a gym bag or leave at my work desk for a quick wash, but it will not be the one I choose when I am looking for some pampering.

Sunday Riley, Ceramic Slip Cleanser

Price: $52

Available: Sephora

With my recent travelling and long nights, my skin has been a dull, clogged mess, and few things have been as effective in taking all the gunk off as this.

It contains different types of clay with rice and olive oil compounds and leaves my face clean and moisturised.

Even though I am not a fan of the rather messy packaging and the scent, it is a testament to how great the results are that I have already bought a back-up for the new year.

Peter Thomas Roth, The Water Drench Cloud Cream Cleanser

Price: $52

Available: Sephora

It is decent if you are looking for a foamy, luxurious-feeling cleanser but something about it just feels rather soapy to me.

It contains hyaluronic acid, coconut oil and marshmallow root extract and I do like the light fluffy texture and the way it foams.

That said, I cannot help but feel the product is not as moisturising as I would have hoped.

BODY WASH

At the end of a long day, few things are better than a warm, comforting shower that leaves you feeling rejuvenated. It helps if your body wash smells and feels great too.

Bare For Bare, Red Rose Body Wash

Price: $15.90

Available: Select BHG outlets

This range features a variety of essential oil-based scents, each with a different effect.

The one I used, wild rose, is meant to be hydrating and revitalising, and I did find it to be quite a good pick-me-up in the mornings.

Similarly, the lemongrass and ginger are as refreshing as promised.

The strong, unsubtle scent lingers on the skin, providing a nice way to enjoy the benefits of essential oils and aromatherapy even if you need to rush out of the house for work.

Crabtree & Evelyn, Gardeners Body Wash

Price: $35

Available: Crabtree & Evelyn stores

Made with natural extracts of cucumber, rosemary and sage as well as a blend of shea butter and vitamin E, it smells and feels luxe, helped in large part by the spiciness of the sage.

Plus, the bottle looks great sitting in the shower and is sure to impress any guest.

I just wish it is a little more moisturising.

Kora Organics, Essential Body Wash

Price: $55

Available: Sephora

Soothing and moisturising, this feels luxurious and spa-like.

The organic ingredients - especially noni fruit, a superfood that is rich in vitamins - were the reasons I was drawn to the body wash, and on that front, it does not disappoint, with my skin feeling softer after extended use.

However, the scent is not my favourite and is not long-lasting, so while I loved how it felt in the shower, I found myself using it more at night.

SHAMPOO

Luscious hair is a person's crowning glory, and taking the time to find a shampoo that suits your tresses can make a real difference to how you look and feel. Come 2019, give a couple of new brands a try and see if it clears your head, literally.

Tsubaki Botanical, Moist and Manageable Shampoo

Price: $14.90

Available: Watsons, BHG, Don Don Donki and selected FairPrice supermarkets

A new shower time staple for me, this shampoo containing camellia oil is moisturising without leaving my hair feeling weighed down or silicon-y.

It also does not aggravate my frizz situation, and the scent is pleasant and does stick around awhile.

A decent shampoo for its price point, matching up to some pricier versions that I have tried.

Beyond, Professional Defense Shampoo

Price: $39.90

Available: TheFaceshop and TheFaceShop-Nature Collection stores

My hair is a nightmare - bleached, straightened and ridiculously dry. It does not help that I sometimes slack off on washing it as often as I probably should.

Formulated with natural ingredients including cranberry and blueberry, Beyond checks all the boxes. Simple and unassuming, it leaves my scalp feeling clean and fresh and my hair moisturised and nourished.

Plus, I appreciate that the line is against animal testing, tries to reduce waste and uses recyclable packaging.

Briogeo, Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo

Price: $62

Available: Sephora

I was recently introduced to scalp scrubs. They can dry your hair out and should be used only once a week at most.

This has become my go-to after a long flight or a particularly grimy day. The charcoal seems to whisk away the oil and grease, and the product is not overly scented or artificial-smelling, leaving my hair smelling clean and fresh but not perfumed.

My only gripe is that the jar is cumbersome to use in the shower.