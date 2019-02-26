Give your skin a boost

ORBIS

The 2019 edition of the Japanese beauty brand's popular sleeping mask, Night Time Pack Koubijin, pairs the beautifying effects of powerful fermented ingredients with the optimal absorption rate of skin at night for a complexion brimming with improved translucency and mochi-like plumpness in the morning.

Its star ingredients - sake lees from Ishikawa prefecture's double cherry blossom yeast extract and fermented honey extract from the Bulgarian damask rose - bring East and West elements together.

The Night Time Pack Koubijin ($48) is now available at all Orbis stores, counters and online.

THEFACESHOP

The Korean skincare and cosmetics brand's new addition to its hypoallergenic skincare line Dr. Belmeur, the Cica Peptite Ampoule ($55), is formulated with high efficacy active ingredients as the first step in repairing damaged skin texture.

The powerful cica concentrate helps to revitalise tired and uneven skin texture while strengthening the skin barrier to create a smooth and healthy skin condition.

Boasting a natural soothing herbal scent, the ampoule can be used after toner to firm up the skin's appearance.

The Cica Peptite Ampoule is now available at TheFaceShop stores islandwide.

CLARINS

Keep your skin hydrated, happy and healthy with the French luxury skincare, cosmetics and perfume company's Hydra-Essentiel duo.

Featuring extracts of organic leaf of life, quinoa and horse chestnut escin, the Hydra-Essentiel Moisturising Reviving Eye Mask ($65) helps reduce dark circles while hydrating skin.

Meanwhile, the Hydra-Essentiel Moisture Replenishing Lip Balm ($36) moisturises and repairs lips with its formula of blue lotus wax and cocoa extract.

Both products are available at all authorised Clarins counters including the Clarins boutique at Ion Orchard and Westgate and on www.clarins.com.