Go shopping and party at virtual music festival

LET'S PLANT MEAT

The healthy and sustainable plant-based brand from local food supplier C S Tay Foods provides an alternative protein that offers the taste, texture and experience of eating meat but is wholly made of plant ingredients.

Once grilled, the "meat" is tender inside and crusty outside, and boasts an aroma of herbs and a hint of natural smoky flavour.

Its halal vegan burger patty can be paired with a multigrain bagel and its minced meat with rice.

Researched and produced in Thailand, the products contain no antibiotics, cholesterol, gluten, meat, milk or egg, and all soy ingredients are from non-GMO (genetically modified organism) sources.

Let's Plant Meat ($7.55 for two) is now available at selected FairPrice stores and on www.cstay.com

ZENKO SUPERFOODS

Discover the world of healthful nibbles with the local superfood company that aims to introduce a lifestyle of guilt-free superfood snacking with better options.

PHOTO: ZENKO SUPERFOODS

The first range that has been launched is the delicious Water Lily Pops, which comes in four flavours (original, spicy, cheddar cheese and Himalayan pink salt).

The snack is made from the seeds of water lily flowers - found in the ponds of the Indian state of Bihar- which are harvested, sun-dried, roasted and popped to produce a light, crunchy and highly nutritious nosh that tastes much better than popcorn.

All the Water Lily Pops flavours are low in calories yet energy boosting, and low in fat with zero trans fat. They are good for heart health and blood pressure, and also a good source of protein and antioxidants.

They are also gluten-free, organic, vegan and non-GMO, high in fibre, rich in calcium and halal-certified. Plus, they have a low glycaemic index, which makes them suitable for diabetics.

The Zenko Superfoods Water Lily Pops (from $3.50) are now available at stores such as FairPrice Finest, Shell Select, Ryan's Grocery and Cedele, as well as online on Zenko Superfoods' website and RedMart.

KA SINGAPORE

The laundry brand has introduced the new Ka 4-in-1 Laundry Capsules in Universal and Anti-dust mite variants to make laundry life even easier and more fuss-free. Those with dust-related allergies or respiratory issues can stay safe and protected with the latter.

PHOTO: KA

Boasting Japan's top ultra-concentrated formulation, the Ka 4-in-1 Anti-dust mite variant continues to provide all the benefits of its predecessor - 10 times cleaning power, 99.9 per cent anti-bacterial protection, softening effect and long-lasting freshness - while killing 99 per cent of dust mites as well. The Ka 4-in-1 Laundry Capsules ($29.90) are now available at FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Cold Storage, Shopee and Lazada.

JUST PRODUCE

The flagship brand of homegrown agritech company Archisen carries a variety of salads and speciality herbs, free of chemical pesticides and GMOs.

PHOTO: ARCHISEN

Using controlled-environment agriculture enables environments to be configured to help organically enhance the natural rich flavours of each plant, while retaining its nutritional value.

Expect salad leaves bursting with bold and unique flavours such as wasabi, lemon and Himalayan pink salt.

Just Produce (from $2.20) is now available at a variety of online retailers and physical stores, including FairPrice Online, RedMart and Little Farms.

BIO-ESSENCE

Formulated for discerning women who appreciate both cutting-edge technology and luxury skincare, the local skincare brand's Bio-Age'Luxe collection is powered by a gold standard retinoid-A to deliver 10 times more stable and effective results.

PHOTO: BIO-ESSENCE

It introduces the D.N.A Expert Cream ($69.90), which reactivates the skin's DNA to counter signs of ageing such as wrinkles caused by decreased DNA renewal capability.

Meanwhile, the Pro-Intensive Eye+ Therapy ($59.90) combines retinoid-A eye serum with an LED-powered applicator tool to achieve smoother, more youthful-looking skin around your eyes.

Bio-essence's Bio-Age'Luxe range is now available at FairPrice, myCK, OG, Guardian, Watsons and selected cosmetic houses.

GAIN CITY

The local consumer electronics and air-conditioner retailer's mid-year sale is on for you, for dad and for new home owners.

PHOTO: GAIN CITY

Join the Gain City x Shopee 6.18 Great Shopee Sale and watch out for the following exciting deals happening from today to June 20.

Enjoy 5 per cent off site-wide and up to 70 per cent off the latest in home electronics and gadgets, home appliances and entertainment, and air-conditioners.

There are even additional discounts on TVs, fridges, washers and dryers, as well as $40 off $499, $80 off $799 and $120 off $1,199 from top brands such as LG, Samsung, Panasonic, Electrolux, Philips and more.

Remember to stack both Gain City and Shopee vouchers for maximised savings.

Sale highlights include the Mitsubishi System 3 Air-con ($3,369, usual price $4018.80), Daikin System 2 Air-con ($1,989, usual price $2830.80), Panasonic 55-inch 4K Android TV ($869, usual price $1,699), Aiwa 55-inch UHD 4k Android TV ($649, usual price $1,299), Sharp two-door fridge ($709, usual price $999) and Sharp top load washer ($669, usual price $999).

What's more, enjoy up to 50 per cent off the best of Gain City Father's Day gifts at bit.ly/3pzUCFe

The Gain City New Homeowners Group Buy is also back this weekend, with deals from all leading electronic brands such as Samsung, LG, Sony and more at the lowest price guaranteed or get a refund of up to 350 per cent on the price difference.

It takes place tomorrow and on Sunday at the Gain City Megastore @ Sungei Kadut.

In light of the tightened safety measures, additional precautionary measures are in place and the Group Buy is strictly by RSVP only at bit.ly/2YmHg3h

RAINFOREST WORLD MUSIC FESTIVAL 2021

Discover the music of Kuching's rainforest from the comfort of your home with family and friends.

PHOTO: FACEBOOK/ SARAWAK TRADE AND TOURISM OFFICE SINGAPORE

Happening this weekend from today to Sunday, this year's Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2021, organised by the Sarawak Tourism Board, is a free virtual immersive event.

Not only will it feature Sarawak's top ethnic and folk musicians as well as prize giveaways, you can also travel through the humble beginnings of RWMF through throwbacks, right up to how to how it became the best international event of the state.

It takes place from 6pm to 7.30pm on event days, and you can register at www.rwmf.net

To win prizes worth more than $500, courtesy of Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore, sign up to be on the mailing list at www.statos.com.sg