Good fun, great deals

GAIN CITY

Beat the crowd and celebrate National Day in true Singapore style with online shopping and discounts galore, starting from tonight at midnight till Aug 10.

Log on to www.gaincity.com/54-tok-kong-deals to get 54 deals curated by the e-commerce team from the local consumer electronics retailer.

Buy the Sharp 45-inch UHD 4K Smart TV for $739 (usual price $1,199) and get an extra $54 off, Samsung 55-inch QLED TV for $4,139 (usual price $4,499) and get an extra $568 off plus an $800 prepaid card from Mastercard or a Galaxy Tab S4 Lite and free no-gap wall mount, Samsung 8kg 4 ticks Front Load Washer for $769 (usual price $999) and get an extra $84 off and Snooze I mattress (queen size) Individual Barrel Pocketed Spring for $1,199 (usual price $2,999) plus $108 off.

What's more, get an extra $54 off every $540 spent and free delivery if you spend a minimum of $200.

Don't miss it!

DOWNTOWN EAST

Look forward to high-speed thrill and fun activities at the local lifestyle destination's DE Racing World at D'Marquee.

From Aug 9 to 11, noon to 9pm, kids from eight years old and adults can take part in the electric go-kart Grand Prix where one's timing will be clocked for each attempt ($15 for NTUC members, $18 for non-members for five laps).

The fastest three timings from two categories across the three days will win attractive prizes such as a Segway (worth $799) and Downtown East vouchers worth up to $100.

Alternatively, head over to the Harley-Davidson Experience and Showcase to test-ride and experience the iconic thundering motorcycle.

Hi Roller will also be setting up an arcade-inspired skating circuit ($30 to $40 a person) for adults and kids to hone their inline skating skills.

Experienced skaters can opt to participate in more advanced challenges, such as the Roller Cross Skate Relay Race and Inline Floorball.

Downtown East has also partnered with Cow Play Cow Moo to showcase claw machines and LAN-based racing games, which are perfect for families with young children. Held at the Open Plaza 1, admission is free.

MATTEL

Feed your love for K-pop with the launch of the US toy company's BTS Idol Dolls ($34.99) and special edition of BTS UNO ($11.99).

Each look is inspired by the outfits the K-pop boy band wore in their record-breaking Idol music video. With rooted hair and 11 points of articulation, the dolls can be posed in their many iconic dance moves.

You can choose from members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, or collect them all.

They are officially available for pre-sales globally and can be purchased through Toys 'R' Us at bit.do/e2vzF.

They will also be available at leading toy speciality and departmental stores here such as OG, Takashimaya, Toys 'R' Us, Kaboom (Changi Airport) and selected Popular bookstores from Aug 15.

HAO MEGAMART

From imported and local produce like fruits and vegetables, live seafood, meats, baked goods, dairy, to wines and spirits, the new megamart serves as a one-stop solution for your daily needs. It also has a section for household products, pet necessities, personal care and branded electrical appliances.

It opens on Aug 8 and occupies 46,000 sq ft of retail space at 200 Turf Club Road, #01-01, The Grandstand.

The nearest MRT stations are Sixth Avenue and Botanic Gardens, where there are free shuttle services to The Grandstand.

Free parking is also available, with 3,800 parking lots.

In conjunction with Hao Megamart's official opening and celebrations from Aug 8 to 12, there will be promotions for purchase with purchase and discounts of up to 5 per cent.

Opening hours are Sundays to Thursdays and public holidays, 8am to 11pm; Fridays, Saturdays and eve of public holidays, 8am to midnight.

UNIQLO

Express your love for Singapore this month with the Japanese fashion brand's launch of the #UTWearYourSingapore campaign under UTme!, Uniqlo's own T-shirt printing service that will be exclusively available at the Orchard Central global flagship store from today.

Using tablets available in store, customers will be able to paint, insert texts or photographs, or apply themed stickers to create their one-of-a-kind T-shirts.

Upon submitting their designs on the tablets, the printing of shirts will take approximately 15 minutes after payment, depending on the complexity of the designs and the length of the queues.

And to celebrate Uniqlo's 10th anniversary in Singapore, it has partnered with local typography artist Ewejin Tee to develop 10 unique designs using typography that depict what selected neighbourhoods are known for.

The adult T-shirt costs $29.90 while the kids' version costs $24.90.

CITY SQUARE MALL

Celebrate Singapore's 54th birthday with 54 fabulous deals at the mall from now till Aug 18.

Enjoy great deals to shop, dine and relax at either $5.40 or 54 per cent off or more.

Also, be rewarded with a $5 voucher with every $150 spent ($200 if inclusive of FairPrice receipts).

For Citibank card holders, redeem an additional $10 voucher when the spending is fully charged to Citibank credit cards.

SINGHOT MEDIA

Express yourself, give business reviews, buy and sell new and old items and run classified ads with the power of video.

SingHot is a local bilingual lifestyle app and a first-generation 5G network platform in Singapore, where you can get updates on the latest local news, coolest sales, attractive offers as well as best places to hang out.

Not only can you become the next online celebrity, you can earn points to redeem gifts and stand a chance to win a prize worth $88,888 (limited to Singapore only).

THE RAIL MALL

Unleash your creativity at the mall from now till Sunday.

Colour away at the giant doodle mural located outside Playolah and take home a mini doodle kit by donating $3 to Kidz Horizon Appeal.

Furthermore, take a picture with the mural and you can be one of three winners to walk away with $50 SPH vouchers each.

Or head to the Art Jamming session this weekend where shoppers can create their own masterpieces on tote bags by spending $20. Simply register at the booth outside Playolah from noon to 8pm.

Lastly, catch the roving balloon sculptor and have fun making creative balloons from 3pm to 6pm.