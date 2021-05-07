Good times with great buys

COMPASS ONE

Show appreciation to your parents for everything they have done by celebrating with them at the shopping mall, where a minimum spend of $120 from now till June 20 will earn you 500 Compass One points.

From now till May 16, reward mum this Mother's Day with a rotatable jewellery organiser for easy jewellery storage, which can be redeemed by spending a minimum of $150.

And if you are looking for gifts for dad ahead of Father's Day, redeem a mini pegboard set to up your home aesthetic game by spending a minimum of $150 from now till June 20.

These promotions are limited to the first 3,000 shoppers.

What is more, from now till June 20, receive a $10 Compass One voucher when you charge a minimum of $200 to your Citi credit card.

Up to a maximum of three same-day receipts with Citi credit card are allowed, with at least one receipt from the fashion and accessories category (limited to the first 1,000 Citi credit card members).

Do not forget to catch in-mall activities like the Cartoon Network Best Summer Ever x Compass One Photo Contest that takes place from May 28 to June 13 at the Level 2 Atrium.

Snap photos with at least three characters and upload them in an Instagram post.

Tag @compassonesg and #CNBSExCompassOne and set your account to public, after which 50 lucky entries with the best captions can win exclusive Cartoon Network goodie bags worth $150 each.

And from June 13 to 27, follow Compass One's Facebook page (@CompassOneSingapore) and download your favourite Looney Tunes colouring sheets.

Like the post, submit your best artwork in the comments section and tag #CNBSExCompassOne.

The 50 most creative entries can win exclusive Cartoon Network goodie bags worth $100 each.

Activities are subject to change or cancellation. For more details, visit compassone.sg/cnbse2021

WHEALTHFIELDS LOHMANN

From now till June 12, shoppers who purchase any Walch, Ka, ar FUM or Bleach products from the local household goods wholesaler will be able to redeem a range of freebies.

Redeem a Pyrex Easy Vent 655ml Rectangular Food Storage Container (worth $19.90) with a minimum spend of $25 nett in a single receipt, a Corningware Retroflam 24cm Fry Pan (worth $109) with a minimum spend of $68 nett in a single receipt or a Corningware Trio Fry Pan with lid 28cm (worth $135) with a minimum spend of $88 nett in a single receipt.

This promotion is only for in-store purchases at FairPrice, Giant, Cold Storage and Sheng Siong.

Purchases of the Ka Laundry Capsule Value Pack (108pc) at FairPrice outlets during this period will not qualify.

CONSUMER ELECTRONICS EXHIBITION (CEE) FESTIVAL

The Comex and IT Show Team will be launching the inaugural CEE Festival 2021, featuring a multi-platform format with online and offline promotions at up to 80 per cent off over an 11-day period.

From May 27 to June 6, shop from the comfort of your home at participating exhibitors' online stores 24/7, or via the live sales sessions hosted on the Comex and IT Show Facebook page.

Alternatively, head down to visit the retail outlets or showrooms of participating exhibitors like Challenger, Acer, Harvey Norman, Dreamcore, Apol, Dell, Philips, Omnidesk, Aftershock PC, Prism+ and StarHub.

Look out too for the "gaming room category", featuring this season's must-have gaming products and devices, and a digital brochure to be released on May 24 on the CEE website.

Other highlights include a "spend and win" lucky draw, and trade-in and repair services.

To celebrate the launch of the CEE Festival 2021, stay tuned to the Comex and IT Show social media channels (@ComexITShow) today for an exciting giveaway in collaboration with Apol Singapore, with an Apol Kraken Fossil Grey Chair (worth $428) to be won.

BANG & OLUFSEN

The Danish consumer electronics company has introduced the new Beoplay Portal, its first wireless headphones engineered for gaming and designed for life.

The headphones were developed as part of the Designed for Xbox programme, and connects seamlessly to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles via Xbox Wireless protocol, providing a high bandwidth and low latency connection.

Whether it is immersive gaming experiences, watching movies or enjoying music, it offers features including low latency surround sound, outstanding microphone performance, adaptive active noise cancellation, transparency mode and an elegant user interface.

The Beoplay Portal ($799) is available in Black Anthracite starting May 14 while Grey Mist and Navy will be available from June, at Bang & Olufsen's Grand Hyatt flagship store and select retailers such as Harvey Norman and Challenger.

DARLIE

As part of the toothpaste brand's new collaboration with Japanese media franchise Pokemon, purchase any Darlie Double Action Toothpaste triple pack ($11.90, usual price $13.20) and get a free special edition Pokemon Lunch Box (worth $15), while stocks last.

The lunch boxes are available in four designs (featuring Pikachu, Snorlax and Eevee), and are BPA-free and microwaveable, making them perfect for your meal preps and food storage.

The Darlie Double Action Toothpaste triple pack consists of the Darlie Double Action Toothpaste 3 x 250g, Darlie Double Action Enamel Protect Strong Mint Toothpaste 3 x 200g and Darlie Double Action Multicare Toothpaste 3 x 180g.

They are now available at selected FairPrice stores, Sheng Siong, Giant, Cold Storage, Prime, HaoMart, U-Stars and other leading supermarkets, selected Watsons and Guardian stores as well as online at the Darlie Official Shopee Store, S-mart, Darlie Official Lazmall Store and Watsons Online.

Darlie will also be organising limited-time roadshows at selected FairPrice outlets from now till July 4 where you can receive free gifts and win prizes with purchase.

On weekdays, purchase $15 worth of Darlie products and get a free Darlie Toothy tote bag (worth $15).

Children can also take take home a free Bunny Kids Colouring Sheet (no purchase required), and receive a free Pokemon Trading Card Game Booster Pack (worth $6) with purchase of any Darlie Pokemon lunch box promotion pack.

In addition, purchase $20 worth of Darlie products and get a chance to spin the Sure-Win wheel, while purchasing $30 worth of Darlie products will get you two chances at the wheel.

Prizes include FairPrice vouchers, ASD Non-Stick Wok pan, Happycall Cooking Tools Set and more.