Grab the best NDP deals

The early bird catches the best deals, and you can do so with Qoo10's National Day Early Bird Sale that is on till July 22.

Embrace the spirit of National Day as the South-east Asian e-commerce platform's theme, Get Ready For NDP, will help you look the part at the lowest promotional prices.

Declare your patriotism in a fun way with the Goldwood Go Local Collection character tees that are now going for only $17 (Q-price $29.90), featuring beloved icons like Mickey Mouse, Iron Man, Spider-Man and Winnie the Pooh.

Or show your love for Singapore in red and white front-tie dresses for only $9.90 (Q-price $29.90, retail price $39.90).

They are available in two lengths and five colours.

Dress the part in the National Day Family Outfit Set (above) and accessorise with bags from Marhen.J . PHOTO: QOO10

Accessorise with the waterproof canvas bags collection from popular Korean brand Marhen.J, now going for $80 (Q-price $85, retail price $242.50), and give your eyes a boost with Club Clio Pro Layering Eye Palettes for only $24.99 (Q-price $38).

Do not forget to protect your skin from the harsh rays when you are out and about with Biore UV Aqua Rich Protection Sunblock/Sunscreen with SPF 50 PA UVA UVB for only $9.90 (Q-price $13.10, retail price $39).

It contains unique Aqua Micro Capsules with UV block ingredients to provide superior SPF 50+/PA+++ protection while keeping skin cool and refreshed, and is also enriched with Hyaluronic Acid Citrus essence.

For families looking for matching red and white ensembles, the National Day Family Outfit Set comprising cute Korea-designed cotton T-shirts for parents, children and couples is on sale for only $6.90 (Q-price $29.90, retail price $35.90) per piece.