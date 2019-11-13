Grab cookware, home living deals at OG's Joy Of Giving Sale

Smarten up your home and cook up a feast this Christmas season with OG.

From now to Dec 26, the local department store's Joy Of Giving Sale helps shoppers save up to 66 per cent off regular prices.

Just spend $50 net storewide and get to buy any one item at the purchase-with-purchase price.

Exclusively for The New Paper readers, get more than 90 per cent off the Smart Living 2-Tier Drying Rack (usual price $99.90) at OG Orchard Point.

Simply present the actual newspaper coupon that will appear in tomorrow's TNP and you can get it for purchase-with-purchase at $9.90 storewide.The 78cm by 78cm by 160cm rack has a maximum load of 15kg.

Keep things tidy at home this holiday season with the Smart Living Luxurious Quilted Storage Ottoman (usual price $79.90), which comes free with a minimum net purchase of $368 for OG Gold Members and $428 for non-OG Gold Members respectively.

Measuring 37.5cm by 37.5cm by 38cm, it is also perfect as an end table or extra seat for guests.

For more comfortable days ahead, get the 32cm by 32cm by 10cm Ortho Living Memory Foam Lumbar Support Cushion (usual price $69.90) free with a minimum net purchase of $248 for OG Gold Members and $298 for non-OG Gold Members respectively.

The cushion is also available in dark brown, dark grey, maroon and navy.

There is no better time to swap out your kitchenware too.

From Dec 1 to Feb 29, choose from a variety of shapes and sizes of Tefal products - from a 20cm Saucepan (usual price $129) to a 26cm Sautepan (usual price $139) for just $49.90 to $59.90.

A 21cm Frypan (usual price $79.90) and a 28cm Wokpan (usual price $119) cost only $26 and $39.90 respectively.

Get a free pair of Tefal scissors (worth $24.90) with purchases of $80 and above of Tefal redemption cookware in a single receipt. You can also get a free $20 OG voucher with $200 net spend on Tefal products in a single receipt.

All OG Gold Members get to also enjoy 30 per cent off all items and 10 per cent off sale items when they purchase tableware products from WMF.