Grab eye-popping gifts with purchase, Black Friday discounts at Courts

Courts is ramping up its Black Friday sale, which kicked off last weekend, with even more savings from today till Sunday.

Enjoy 27 per cent off sitewide at www.courts.com.sg with promo code BLACK27 with no minimum spend online.

These discounts are subject to a cap and not applicable on online deals, limited sets, pre-orders and selected brands. Terms and conditions apply, and items are subject to availability.

Look out too for eye-popping gifts with purchase in-store.

Spend a minimum of $999 to receive JBL Truly Wireless Earbuds (black, white and blue) (worth $249); $1,999 to receive a Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element smartwatch (black and grey) (worth $329); $2,999 to receive a Dyson Tower Purifier Fan (worth $599); $3,999 to receive a Dyson Airwrap Gift Edition (copper and silver) (worth $699); and $4,999 to receive a Smeg Stand Mixer (black, cream and red) (worth $798).

Meanwhile, some of the most discounted products to snag in these three days include the JBL 2.0 Channel Soundbar 110W Power Built-In Sub ($195, usual price $399) D-Link D-Fend AC2600 Security Wi-Fi Router ($59, usual price $299), Tefal 0.7L Mini Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker ($69, usual price $149), Philips Handstick Vacuum Cleaner ($235, usual price $449) and Hunston 3-seater (SL) MTO ($249, usual price $999).