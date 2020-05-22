Grab hot Samsung Sero deal at the online Gain City Clearance Sale

GAIN CITY

From IT gadgets to the latest TVs, washing machines and fridges with smart technology at unbelievable prices, the Gain City Clearance Sale online has it all.

The event is happening from now till Sunday, and same-day delivery is available (last order 4pm and delivered by 10pm).

Join the Gain City Happy Gang tonight at 10pm (Dezhong and Tyler) and tomorrow at 10pm (Glenn and Rio), as the influencers appear on the Gain City Facebook Live Stream (facebook@likegaincity) to pick and share their top deals which will allow shoppers to grab items at clearance prices.

These include the latest Sero Samsung 43-inch QLED 4K Smart TV for just $2,479 (usual price $3,999).

If you have ever wished that your mobile phone screen was as big as your TV, just one tap on the bezel will show and play all content from your phone - whether you are listening to music or watching a video - on the Sero in seconds.

Or bring home the Acer 15.6-inch Laptop ($1,298, with free Apple AirPods thrown in) and Sharp Front Load Washer ($560, usual price $999), featuring 13 programmes like an advanced inverter motor that saves 20 per cent water.

Other attractive deals include the Sharp 2-Door Fridge ($475, usual price $749), LG 2-Door Fridge ($991, usual price $1,389), Samsung Galaxy Bud+ in White ($178, usual price $268) and LG Bluetooth Speaker ($49, usual price $99).

The online Gain City Clearance Sale ends on Sunday. PHOTO: GAIN CITY

What's more, you stand a chance to win a Subaru Forester with every $100 spent on Gaincity.com.