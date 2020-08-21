Grab huge savings at Gain City's annual clearance sale

Unlock more clearance deals with influencers Alvina, Tyler and Alicia during Gain City's first Facebook Live auction on Sunday from 8pm.

Gain City's annual clearance sale is here, and this year's event promises a host of unbeatable deals with up to 90 per cent off regular retail prices.

Clearance items that are limited to five sets only include the HP Laptop 14-inch AMD 3150u at $512 (usual price $649), Philips 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV 4 Ticks at $1,249 (usual price $1,799, with free wall mount installation and Philips True Wireless Earphone worth $139) and Sharp 2-Door Fridge 472L 2 Ticks at $1,099 (usual price $1,499, plus $300 Gain City voucher to make it a final price of $799).

Prices start from as low as $1 for a Hitachi 2-Door Fridge (usual price $1,199), Aiwa 32-inch HD TV 4 Ticks (usual price $299) and LG 2.1CH Soundbar (usual price $249).

Place your bids for various other products, starting from $100 for the Sharp Top Load Washer (usual price $649) and Samsung Top Load Washer 8.5kg 3 Ticks (usual price $849). The Philips 50-inch UHD/HDR Smart TV (usual price $1,299) and Hitachi Front Load Washer (usual price $1,099) start from $200. The Acer Gaming Laptop 15.6 inches (usual price $1,698) starts from $300.

And starting from $500 are the Philips 55-inch UHD Android TV (usual price $2,199 plus free wall mount installation and Philips True Wireless Earphone worth $139) and Samsung 50-inch UHD Smart TV (usual price $1,699, plus free $100 prepaid Mastercard redeemable at the Samsung Service Centre).

Meanwhile, check out the ongoing Gain City X Shopee 9.9 sale, with the Million $ Discount and vouchers released daily on Shopee.

Look out for the exclusive Mobile & Camera Day on Aug 23, Computer & Game Day on Aug 24 and Home Appliances Day on Aug 25.

And from Aug 28, collect an exclusive Gain City gift card when you spend $100 at the Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut as well as Gain City Ang Mo Kio, Tampines 1 and Marina Square.

It entitles you to $9 off (with minimum purchase of $18) if you are a first-time Shopee user, or 10 per cent off (with minimum purchase of $100, capped at $30), or $150 off (with minimum purchase of $2,200). This offer is limited to one promotion per transaction on the official Gain City store on Shopee.