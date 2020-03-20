Grab these deals

GAIN CITY

Gain City is extending its Tech Show to this weekend at Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut.

And by stepping up its safety precautions with temperature checks twice daily for all staff and customers at the showrooms, sanitising and regularly disinfecting common areas, you can shop with peace of mind.

Be introduced to smart home upgrades at the Tech Show, along with attractive discounts.

Expect the latest gadgets at a fraction of their usual price - from $50 off a Sonos home speaker to a $100 voucher on select PS4 gaming consoles.

With more time spent at home now, how about adding a big TV to your abode?

Choose from a 65-inch TV ($1,299), 70-inch TV ($1,899) or 65-inch OLED TV ($2,888).

Besides the already discounted prices, you can even slash $200 off your purchase when you RSVP for the Tech Show via the registration link. Terms and conditions apply.

Gain City is even throwing in a free Wyfy Beam with selected TV purchases - a device that will ease your control over your home appliances and level up your smart home.

Additional deals on offer include a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 LTE (Gray) for $899 (usual price $1,098) that comes with a free case and earbuds worth $336, or a Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20+ Smartphone for $1,298 and $1,498 respectively. The latter comes with a $100 Gain City voucher and a Harman Kardon speaker.

Alternatively, enjoy attractive savings on the Apple 10.2-inch seventh-generation iPad that is going for $762 (usual price $849), Acer 31.5-inch WQHD IPS Monitor for $398 (usual price $598), Sony Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $134.50 (usual price $269) and JBL Bluetooth Speaker Stealth for $79.90 (usual price $179).

For new homeowners clueless about where to start, Gain City's group buy event will help simplify this process for you, and give you extra discounts to boot.

Simply sign up for the group buy scheme on Gain City's website along with details of what you're looking for and go down to the Tech Show.

Interior designers from Azcendant, TBG Interior Design and Rezt & Relax Interior will advise you on which gadgets and tools to consider.

No smart home is complete without the Internet, so get up to six free months' worth of 1Gbps fibre broadband from Singtel just by signing up at the booth during the event, or get 40GB for $30 or 20GB for $25 data plans.

BHG

This month, get your hands on the department shore chain's limited-time offers spanning fashion, lifestyle, beauty and children's products.

From now till April 5, save up to 70 per cent on selected picks from Dockers at BHG Bishan, Bugis and Clementi during the brand's end-of-season sale.

Explore the classic cuts from Levi's - skinny, high-rise, relaxed, bootcut and more - and enjoy up to 70 per cent off selected picks at the above stores till March 31.

And till March 29, spend a minimum of $380 to get your hands on an exclusive beauty bag worth $500 with treats, available exclusively at BHG Bugis, Bishan and Jurong.

Now's the best time to stock up on swanky new partyware from Soiree by Charles Millen too.

Till March 31, spend a minimum of $120 on the Ascot Tableware Collection at BHG Bugis to receive a complimentary Soiree Receptionware, Condiment Bowl on Bamboo Tray (worth up to $36.90).

With a minimum spend of $60 on the Ascot Tableware Collection, you can also purchase the Asher for $19 (rectangular tray with handle, usual price $26.90), Seis for $29 (six condiments bowls on bamboo tray, usual price $43.90) and Capa for $39 (2-tier Dessert Stand with Bamboo Handle, usual price $59.90).

Parents can also hurry down to BHG's Children's Fair, featuring must-haves from Disney, Smiggle, Play-Doh and Nerf. From now till Sunday, enjoy 20 per cent off regular-priced items in the children's, babies and toys departments at BHG Bugis, Bishan and Jurong.

And if you are planning to buy a women's bag from Samsonite, Samsonite Red or Lipault, you'll enjoy complimentary customisation services by local illustrator Chan Clayrene, taking place tomorrow (4pm to 8pm) at BHG Bugis Level 2.

Also, from now till April 13, get 38 per cent off a minimum purchase of two items, and receive a free Lipault Paris Eco Tote Bag with any purchase of one Lipault Paris item (applicable for all regular-priced items).

Lastly, from March 27 to 29, celebrate payday weekend with a storewide discount of up to 50 per cent, as well as an additional 10 per cent off all cosmetics.

Treat yourself to BHG's wide range of offerings from brands such as Isle & Isle, Monopoly, King Koil and Kappa. Terms and conditions apply.

CITY SQUARE MALL

From today to April 30, go down to the shopping mall for exciting promotions and over $100,000 worth of prizes that are sure to make your head spin.

For instance, spin the wheel and win $10 participating store vouchers with $60 spent ($80 if inclusive of FairPrice, Q&M and/or schools receipts).

Participating stores include Airzone, Bata, Beyond Pancakes, Central Thai Kitchen, Concept Nailz Spa, Dunkin' Donuts, Golden Village, Karaoke Times, Krafers' Paradise, My Greatest Child, OldTown White Coffee, Potato Corner, Ramen Hitoyoshi, Relax Nails & Spa, Saute-San, The Green Party, Toys 'R' Us and Watami.

Top up your spending to $100 and receive an additional $10 City Square Mall voucher ($150 if inclusive of FairPrice, Q&M and/or schools receipts, limited to the first 5,000 redemptions).

DOWNTOWN EAST

Elevate your active lifestyle at Downtown East with the opening of Spartans Boxing Club, a 1,887 sq ft lifestyle and fitness venue located on Level 5 of E!Hub.

Expect a vibrant community boxing gym that aims to develop an inclusive and friendly environment for anyone who is keen on the sport, including children under 12 and young adults under 21.

Adrenaline junkies can also look forward to a new pop-up studio by Jumping Singapore at the common area of Level 5 of E!Hub, which also houses Anytime Fitness and Hi Roller.

Offering fitness programmes centred on rebounding, this high intensity, low-impact activity is suitable for both young and old, as well as fit and weaker individuals.

Fitness enthusiasts are also spoilt for choice at the rest of the floor, with comprehensive low to high impact workouts and programmes across 15,677 sq ft - from functional training, cardio, strength/free weights, yoga and Zumba.

Next month, global fitness community and brand F45 will launch at Level 2 at E!Avenue, specialising in innovative, high-intensity group workouts.

After all that exercising, reward yourself with free bubble tea from the likes of Koi, Each A Cup and Kung Fu Tea.

There are limited redemptions at each outlet, till March 31.

Other promotions at Downtown East include free 24-hour parking till March 31, and double the LinkPoints when you spend any amount at Market Square and swipe your Plus! Card upon purchase till April 12.