Grab these great buys

LIFEBUOY

In celebration of Singapore's 55th birthday next month, the British soap brand honours front-line workers and local businesses by collaborating with home-grown card game The Singaporean Dream by SGAG to feature its designs on Lifebuoy's 2020 National Day-themed hand sanitisers and hand washes.

The four unique local designs (My Essentials, SG Heroes, Support Local and This Is Home) are now available at FairPrice, FairPrice Online, Lazada, RedMart, Watsons, Watsons Online and 7-Eleven stores at $3.90 each.

The hand washes (Original Total Protect variant, $5.80) are exclusively available at FairPrice and FairPrice Online.

In addition, spend $35 on participating Unilever home and personal care products including any Lifebuoy product (except hand sanitisers) at FairPrice and FairPrice Online to redeem a limited-edition The Singaporean Dream Lifebuoy fun pack, which includes The Singaporean Dream tote bag and cushion as well as other Unilever products (worth $30).

This is available while stocks last till July 31.

COLD STORAGE

The premium steak deals at the local supermarket chain just keep getting juicier.

It is rolling out yet another limited-time meat promotion from today till July 23 to tantalise your taste buds at delectable prices.

Spoil your loved ones without having to burn a hole in your pocket by getting your hands on grain-fed gourmet steak cuts such as Black Angus tenderloin at 55 per cent off ($3.99/100g, usual price $8.99) or ribeye at 50 per cent off ($2.99/100g, usual price $5.99), while stocks last.

JEWEL CHANGI AIRPORT

Enjoy endless fun at the entertainment and retail complex, which is offering three months of unlimited access to the various Canopy Park attractions of mazes, nets and slides with every purchase of its bundled ticket packages from now till Aug 10 (bundle package 2 or bundle package 4).

And if you are heading to Changi Experience Studio, get unlimited access to the digital experiences till Oct 31 with the purchase of a single ticket from now till July 31.

Entry into Canopy Park and Changi Experience Studio has been capped at 25 per cent of capacity to allow for safe distancing.

GAIN CITY

Bargain hunters should not miss out on the local consumer electronics retailer's Gain City Expo sale, taking place today till Sunday at both the Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut and gaincity.com.

What's more, collect up to $1,800 worth of free cash vouchers in denominations of $50, $100, $200, $500 and $1,000 for your purchases.

Special deals at unbelievable prices include the Samsung side by side fridge 647L 2 ticks at $1,499 (usual price $1,999, with $50 voucher), LG 2-door fridge 451L 3 ticks at $1,445 (usual price $1,899, with $206 cashback and $50 voucher) and Brandt top load washer 6.5kg 3 ticks at $849 (usual price $1,199, with free Spinmatic liquid detergent and Sofsil softener).

Look out for the flash deals - such as the LG 55-inch UHD Smart TV 4 ticks at $999 (usual price $1,259, with $100 cashback) - starting from 8.30pm tomorrow and Sunday via the Gain City Facebook Live show with De Zhong, Arya, Cyrus, Rio, Rosa, Alvina, Seraphina and Alicia. TV host Kelly Latimer is the special guest for tomorrow's edition. Sign up as a Family Card member and earn double points to use for your next purchase.

NATURE'S WONDERS

The local dried fruit and nut brand's two new offerings bring more nutritional benefits and a wholesome flavour through a curated selection of tree nuts and dried fruits that are an excellent source of energy.

Hearty Mix features a blend of pecans and cashews with cranberries and goji berries - ingredients said to reduce the risk of cardiovascular or metabolic diseases.

Meanwhile, Mighty Mix comprises lightly baked walnuts and macadamia nuts which are known to support weight management, and dried cranberries and blueberries which are rich in vitamins and antioxidants.

Nature's Wonders' Hearty Mix and Mighty Mix ($9 each) are now available at all major supermarkets, hypermarkets and selected e-retailers.