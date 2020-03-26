Grab these promotions at Seletar Mall, Clementi Mall and Rail Mall

Some promotions include (above left) Pinot Grigio wine; complimentary sweet treat for students;

Some promotions include (above left) Nail treatments at The Nail Status and beauty treatment at d'skin.

SPH Malls is rolling out deals to thrill shoppers on the lookout to save while they spend.

Shop and be rewarded at The Clementi Mall with exciting promotions, handy gifts and attractive vouchers.

And who can resist desserts and bubble tea? On weekdays from now till April 30, students receive a complimentary sweet treat with a minimum spend of $20 in a single receipt at any food and beverage outlet.

It will be given in the form of a voucher while stocks last, limited to one redemption a student a day.

Students must present a valid student pass for verification at the point of redemption at the information counter on Level 5.

For some quick retail therapy, head to Giordano (#03-09) and take advantage of the fashion brand's ongoing Super Sunny Deals from $5 a piece (minimum two pieces, while stocks last).

There is nothing more relaxing than ending your work day with some wine.

So start stocking up at Italian restaurant Acqua e Farina at The Rail Mall (unit 400), which is offering 20 per cent off on selected wine on Tuesdays to Thursdays, from April 1 to 30.

In addition, enjoy 30 per cent off for takeaways.

Recommended great value buys include Mara Ripasso Valpolicella Superiore DOC - Veneto, Essere Merlot delle Venezie IGT - Veneto and Pinot Grigio Fiorile delle Venezie IGT - Veneto.

For those craving a good pampering session, head over to The Seletar Mall from now till April 30.

The Nail Status (#03-13) is offering its popular beauty treatments at special prices (strictly by appointment only).

Choose from a Quick Gel Pedi ($15, usual price $30), Underarm IPL ($25, usual price $98) and Classic Lash ($88, usual price $120).

And if you are a first-time customer of beauty salon d'skin (#04-18), go for its first trial promotion, which includes 50 per cent off a professional facial treatment and free one-on-one skin assessment and consultation.

To top it off, you get free two-hour weekday parking at The Seletar Mall till April 30 with minimum spend of $30 ($50 inclusive of FairPrice Finest receipts). This is limited to the first 300 shoppers a day, and one redemption a shopper a day.