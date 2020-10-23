Graphic designer wins Lexus in Ka Car Hunt thanks to ramen supper

(Above) Mr Nicholas Chew found the mystery car at a multi-storey carpark at 700 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, the third location of the Ka Car Hunt.

Freelance graphic designer Nicholas Chew was going through a rough patch in his personal life - until winning a brand new Lexus UX 200 Executive drove his problems away.

It was the grand prize of laundry brand Kapodo's Ka Car Hunt, which launched on Oct 15 and was due to run till Nov 13.

One thousand Ka keys to a mystery car are hidden in randomly selected Ka 3-in-1 52-pack laundry capsules across FairPrice outlets and FairPrice Online. Participants had to follow Ka on its social media for clues on the car's location, which changes every 48 hours.

Mr Chew, who currently drives a Honda, decided to take part on Oct 16 after coming across marketing materials on the campaign at the Thomson Plaza FairPrice outlet near his home.

He bought two tubs that morning, both did not contain a Ka key. His family members purchased six more tubs at three other FairPrice stores and ended up with two Ka keys.

However, after following the clues and actively searching for the mystery car over two days and at 10 locations to no avail, he had almost given up hope.

Mr Chew eventually chanced upon the mystery car in the wee hours of Oct 19 at the third location of the hunt that matched the latest clue - a public multi-storey carpark next to Takagi Ramen restaurant at 700 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 where he was having supper with a friend.

The 30-year-old, who will be collecting the Lexus UX 200 after the campaign ends, told The New Paper: "I was delighted. I couldn't believe it, it took me a while to register (the find).

"It was a pleasant surprise that despite the personal issues I was going through, I was able to win something substantial."

The Lexus UX 200 may have been claimed, but the Ka Car Hunt continues with a bonus round. From today till Nov 13, shoppers can still hunt for a mystery car by following clues that are released every 48 hours on Ka's social media and stand to win up to $25,000 cash.