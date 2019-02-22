Great buys and good causes

IKEA

The Swedish furniture retailer's new minimalist OMTӒNKSAM ergonomic collection ($1.90 to $849) is now available online and in stores, featuring a range of furnishing solutions that emphasises Ikea's care for its customers.

Designed in collaboration with ergonomics experts and physiotherapists and following the quintessential Scandinavian design ethos in terms of colours and materials, OMTӒNKSAM was created based on statistical data of body measurements.

Products include the two-seat sofa, with a high backrest and angled for optimum seating comfort, which pairs perfectly with the multi-cushion to relieve pressure in various places.

COURTS

The leading retailer of home electronics, IT and furniture products continues its commitment to give back to the community by raising $727,183 for local charitable organisations.

This is the largest amount raised through Courts' charitable endeavours to date and represents a milestone for the company's CSR efforts.

The funds raised through Courts' 2018 annual charity golf tournament went to Rainbow Centre Singapore, while funds raised through its 2018 annual charity party were donated to Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore and Habitat for Humanity Singapore.

GAME OF THRONES

In celebration of the eighth and final season of the hit TV series, British multinational alcoholic beverages company Diageo and cable channel US cable TV network have released the limited edition Game Of Thrones Single Malt Scotch Whisky Collection ($1,188 for the entire set).

Inspired by the iconic characters and creative world of Westeros and beyond, it features eight scotches including Dalwhinnie Winter's Frost, Cardhu Gold Reserve and Lagavulin 9 Year Old, each paired with one of the iconic Houses of Westeros as well as the Night's Watch, giving fans an authentic taste of the Seven Kingdoms and beyond.

The collection is available from 1855 The Bottle Shop outlets or online at AsherBWS in Singapore.

PRIVE CLINIC

Valentine's Day may be over, but it is never too late to show love to others.

The local medical aesthetics clinic and social enterprise CRIB Society have collaborated with homegrown custom bookbinding and leather-craft atelier Bynd Artisan to create a series of blush pink leather card cases ($268) that bear the favourite love quotes of female doctors and entrepreneurs like Dr Karen Soh, Tjin Lee and Melissa Koh.

The pouch is now available at www.priveclinic.com/allforlove, Prive Clinic at Palais Renaissance and nex, and Bynd Artisan ION Orchard, Holland Village, Takashimaya and Raffles City until March 8.

All proceeds go to local charity Daughters of Tomorrow.