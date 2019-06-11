Great buys with Harvey Norman’s clearance deals

Bedok residents are in luck, with the return of the Australian retail chain's top 50 factory outlet clearance deals.

Head to Harvey Norman's Factory Outlet at 750B Chai Chee Road, Viva Business Park, from tomorrow till Monday with your copy of The New Paper and the cut-out voucher to redeem $12 off.

The deal is limited to the first 100 customers each day. The offer is valid only during this limited period, for one redemption per NRIC. No minimum spend is required.

Expect specially negotiated warehouse sale prices on electrical appliances, computers, bedding and furniture at the 38,500 sq ft space over two floors.

A Harvey Norman spokesman said: "This time, we have curated a selection of 50 top clearance deals made up of electrical, computers, furniture and bedding items.

"Couples can also take the opportunity to shop around for their BTO (Build-To-Order) flats and to enjoy factory outlet prices."

Some products are even clearing at below cost, with deals up to 70 per cent off.

Deals include the Electrolux 6kg Washer, now at only $497 (usual price $1,199), and the Mistral 1.8L Rice Cooker, now at only $28 (usual price $68), and up to 70 per cent off all mattresses.