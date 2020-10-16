Great buys at stores islandwide

FRESHMART SINGAPORE

The local company, which specialises in the import, export and distribution of premium quality fresh produce, has launched the sought-after Berrylicious Korean Campbell Grapes (also known as Korean Hwaseong Grapes), a project supported by Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation.

Harvesting season is typically between September and November, and they are grown in Hwaseong-si, located in Gyeonggi Province, a major grape production area in South Korea.

The grapes are nurtured in a greenhouse environment to ensure optimal growth and to produce the best flavours.

Their complex flavour - sweet with just the right amount of acidity - and jelly-like texture make them the go-to ingredient for making jelly jam and even mocktails, and they are also a healthy, refreshing snack.

These juicy grapes carry a hint of aromatic grape wine scent, and even taste like wine gummy bears to some. They also boast nutritional benefits, being rich in vitamins C and K, high in antioxidants, and have anti-inflammatory properties.

The Berrylicious Korean Campbell Grapes ($5.95) is now available at FairPrice and Sheng Siong stores as well as FairPrice Online, while stocks last.

COLD STORAGE

The local supermarket chain has introduced its Emoji Face Masks, an exclusive collaboration between the iconic emoji ideogram brand and the Dairy Farm International Group.

The collection of 10 fun designs is coupled with adjustable straps, and created as a convenient one-size-fits-all for adults and children (ages five and up).

Each reusable mask is made with 100 per cent soft cotton material on the inside for maximum comfort. It is washable at up to 60 deg C and its dyes are safe and will not stain even with prolonged wearing and sweat. Wear it over your surgical mask to extend its shelf life and show your personality and mood while matching your clothes.

What's more, it is blind-packed so it adds an element of playful fun and surprise as you and your family aim to collect each design together.

The Emoji Face Masks ($5 each, or $1 with every $20 spent in-store) are now sold exclusively at Cold Storage, CS Fresh, Market Place, Jason's Deli and Giant stores.

CETAPHIL BABY

The US dermatological skincare brand's baby skincare line has introduced a gentle and nourishing range with organic Calendula to soothe, protect, nourish and hydrate the delicate skin of babies and toddlers.

Calendula officinalis has a long history of use in traditional and complementary medicine for its hydrating, soothing and healing properties on skin, and has been studied for its effects in treating wounds, rashes, infection, and inflammation.

Made in Germany, the Cetaphil Baby Organic Calendula range - which comprises of the Wash & Shampoo ($24.90), Daily Lotion ($27.90) and Advanced Protection Cream ($12.90) - is hypoallergenic, contains no parabens, mineral oils or colourants, and has a clinically-proven gentle formula that will keep baby's skin hydrated for up to 24 hours. It is now available at FairPrice, Unity, Guardian, Watsons, hospital retail pharmacies, RedMart, Amazon, and official Cetaphil online stores on Lazada, Qoo10 and Shopee.

HIMALAYA SALT

Himalaya Salt is a halal-certified hard candy formulated with 100 per cent authentic Himalayan Pink salt, which contains the same 84 natural minerals and elements found in the human body.

It also refreshes your breath, soothes your throat, increases hydration and improves digestion.

The new Honey Lime variant combines four distinctive flavours in one - Mint Lime, Honey, Himalayan Salt, and Sweetness.

Himalaya Salt Honey Lime is now exclusively available on winmart.com.sg at a special price of $8.50 for one box of 12 packets (usual price $12).

The first 200 readers of The New Paper to buy five boxes ($42.50) will get one box free by using the promo code TNPWINMART.

Himalaya Salt Honey Lime will launch at FairPrice, Cheers, 7-Eleven, Sheng Siong, Shell Select, Watsons and Popular stores from next month.

ASIAN SKIN SOLUTION

The home-grown skin specialist is collaborating with a local actress and renowned fashion stylist through Facebook/Instagram Live to introduce viewers to the world of skin repair and renewal.

Her honest review and his professional opinion will help you find out more about how you can restore and revitalise your beauty and bring out the confidence in your outlook.

The ingredients in all treatments and products used at Asian Skin Solution are certified, botanical and tailored to the individual's skin type by a team of experienced therapists.

The next Facebook/Instagram Live show will take place tomorrow at 3pm. For more updates on all schedules, visit Asian Skin Solution's Facebook page.