Great deals

GAIN CITY

Planning to renovate or refurbish your home?

Meet the right interior firms for the job at the local consumer electronics retailer Gain City's Big Weekends event happening tomorrow and Sunday at Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut, 12pm to 6pm.

With more than 20 interior designers available, you can now pick one that fits your budget. You may even get a free 3D design of how you want your new home to look like at the Experience Centre.

Check out fully furnished mock-ups of 3-, 4- and 5-room BTO flats that have been scaled and made to look and feel exactly like new HDB flats.

Visitors can also get a close-up look at appliances and furniture, as well as receive personalised interior design tips and ideas for their new home when they take their floor plan to the event.

Shoppers who sign up for the group buy event at gaincity.com/bigweekendssignup will receive one-year Great Eastern HomeGR8 Essential Plan insurance vouchers, which cover the interior and contents of the house from fire and theft for one year.

American Express card members also get $300 off purchases when they spend a minimum of $4,000 via Pay Small, an instalment plan by American Express.

What is more, get inspired by the latest issue of City Living lifestyle magazine, which is priced at $5 at newsstands but will be available for free at Big Weekends.

NTUC FAIRPRICE

To celebrate this year's SAF Day, NTUC FairPrice, NTUC Foodfare and Kopitiam will be introducing promotions for all NSmen, full-time national Sservicemen (NSF) and SAF and HomeTeamNS regulars to thank them for their contributions to Singapore's defence.

NTUC Foodfare and Kopitiam will be extending the $0.50 hot coffee and tea (Kopi, Kopi-O, Kopi-C, Teh, Teh-O and Teh-C, inclusive of kosong) promotion to this group on July 1.

SAF and HomeTeamNS national servicemen, including all NSFs, regulars and operationally ready national servicemen can enjoy this promotion if they wear their SAF uniform, or by presenting their SAF 11B or HomeTeamNS Identification Card.

In addition, six products at FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra and Warehouse Club are 50 per cent off from now to July 3:

Shoon Fatt Assorted Biscuits (Let's Party/Starkist 900g)

FairPrice Cashews Value Pack (Natural Baked/Butter/Unsalted Roasted 400g)

Follow Me Green Tea Shampoo and Conditioner (650ml)

New Zealand Koru Apple (three per pack)

Turkish Apricot (350g)

Milo Activ-GO (Nutri-Up or Nutri G, 6s x 225ml)

A Warehouse Club Open House has also been organised for all national servicemen from now till July 16. During this period, a Warehouse Club (WHC) membership is not required to purchase products.

Plus, national servicemen are entitled to specially priced items, while the first 300 NSMen who spend $100 will receive a free one-year WHC membership.

Lastly, FairPrice On is offering a promo code - BRAVE - for all national servicemen to enjoy $8 off for $120 spent or $12 off for $150 spent, from July 1 to Aug 31.

Safra cardholders are also eligible for all the above FairPrice promotions.

POPULAR

From today to July 7, the home-grown bookstore chain will be hosting the inaugural Popular Show, the only stationery and IT show in Singapore, at Marina Bay Sands' B2 Expo Hall D and E as part of the year-long celebration for Popular's 95th anniversary.

Expect a wide array of gadgets and IT products, stationery, lifestyle products and more.

You can also feast on iconic Singaporean dishes at the 'Local Delights' section and load up on yummy treats at the Titbits Carnival, featuring instant noodles from all over Asia.

There will be promotions available, like the 95th Anniversary Specials from just 95 cents and Weekends Specials offering up to 70 per cent off, and a meet-and-greet session with Thai boy band SBFIVE tomorrow.

CLARKE QUAY

Round up your squad and head down to Game On! At The Quay, as Clarke Quay Fountain Square transforms into a fun-filled playground-cum-party central from July 4 to 6, 6.30pm to 11.30pm.

Chupitos Shots Bar, Heytea, Holey Moley, Level Up and Pong Singapore will be there to let visitors enjoy all-time favourite games of mini golf, classic 90s arcade games and pong challenges alongside event-exclusive shots, alcoholic slushies, iced-cold beers and Cheezo Tea. Admission is free.

Stand a chance to win $150 worth of Clarke Quay dining vouchers daily by participating in the Top Score Challenge at selected game stations.

And from now to July 7, sign up to be a CapitaStar member with promo code CQS8000 on the CapitaStar App and receive 8,000 STAR$ (equivalent to an $8 CapitaVoucher).

TOYS 'R' US SINGAPORE

In line with the release of animated movie Toy Story 4, the international toy chain has brought the whole gang to stores here.

Five exclusive life-sized talking action figures - Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Bo Peep and Aliens - are now available at $99.99 each (usual price $129.99) at Toys 'R' Us outlets at City Square Mall, Parkway Parade, Great World City, Suntec City, Tampines Mall, VivoCity and Waterway Point.

They feature the same voices as in the films, and kids can get each character to speak up to 50 movie quotes at the push of a button.