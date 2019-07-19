Great deals and fun events

DOWNTOWN EAST X COSFEST XVIII: A LINK TO YOUR FANTASY

Put on your favourite cosplay costumes and head for the annual cosplay convention featuring more than 250 performances by cosplayers and more than 150 booths.

Organised by Downtown East and the Singapore Cosplay Club (SCC), it is held at the local lifestyle destination's D'Marquee tomorrow and Sunday, 11am to 7pm.

In partnership with Warner TV, Batman's 80th anniversary will be celebrated.

Shazam! actress and anime fan Lovina Yavari will also be holding a meet-and-greet session tomorrow at 1.40pm and 2.45pm on Sunday.

DC Universe fans will also see their favourite superheroes up close during the exclusive DC Cosplay Showcase.

Compete as a pair at the first ever Cosfest x Gyeonggi International Cosplay Festival and stand to win attractive prizes and represent SCC and Singapore at the annual cosplay competition held in South Korea.

Cosfest Waterworld will also make a splashing return this year at Wild Wild Wet, as cosplayers engage in water-themed photo shoots.

Admission to Cosfest XVIII is free, while registered cosplayers and photographers enjoy free entry to Cosfest Waterworld.

CUCKOO

South Korea's top-selling home appliance brand has landed in Singapore, with two new stores opening at Tampines Mall and Tiong Bahru Plaza tomorrow and Sunday respectively.

The Tampines Mall outlet will be a pop-up kiosk located at Level 4 while the Tiong Bahru Plaza outlet will be located at #03-K04 (outside Popular).

To celebrate the occasion, Cuckoo is giving away over 100 movie tickets, FairPrice vouchers and exclusive Cuckoo collectibles to Cuckoo Friends who visit the outlets this weekend.

GAIN CITY

Create a stunning kitchen space that makes life easier and brings families together at the local consumer electronics retailer's Kitchen Revolution, an extension of the successful Homes Larger Than Life event for Gain City's new home owners group buys.

It will take place at Gain City Megastore @ Sungei Kadut on July 27 and Gain City Ang Mo Kio on July 28, noon to 6pm.

Whether your kitchen needs an upgrade or a complete makeover, bring down your floor plan and interior designers from five local firms (Rezt & Relax Interior, Luxurious Design, Interior Den, R&C Design Solution and AX Image) will provide free advice on the layout that best reflects your cooking style.

You will also find the most extensive kitchen range, which includes Italian kitchen maker Ariston, Brandt from France and home-grown brand Techno, that will fit your budget and style. Starting from as low as $699, you can save up to $1,500.

There will also be an exclusive bundle deal that includes brands like Whirlpool, Turbo, EF, Elba, Kadeka, La Germania, Otimmo by EuropAce, Mayer, Tecno and Uno. A wide selection of fridges will be available.

What's more, grab the opportunity to make a great meal with a food demonstration by Ariston and celebrity chef Ho Tien Tsai at 3pm and 5pm respectively on July 27 at the Sungei Kadut branch.

Register for this invitation-only event at bit.ly/2XxY08N

In the meantime, look out for the official launch of the second issue of City Living Magazine, which continues to be an invaluable resource for home product recommendations and renovations. This edition covers the latest kitchen styles, design, carpentry layout, kitchen surfaces, appliances and air-conditioning. Find kitchen renovation, home entertainment and more home idea tips inside.

SINGAPORE NATIONAL CO-OPERATIVE FEDERATION AND NTUC ENTERPRISE CO-OPERATIVE

Be part of Singapore's Bicentennial celebrations by learning about the contributions made to nation-building efforts via an art-themed pop-up exhibition launched by the Singapore National Co-operative Federation in collaboration with NTUC Enterprise Co-operative (NTUC Enterprise).

It is themed Stretch Your Dollar. Residents and shoppers will have the opportunity to step back in time to learn about the significant roles that NTUC co-operatives play in serving the social needs of Singaporeans since the landmark NTUC Modernisation Seminar 50 years ago, a key turning point in NTUC and the Singapore co-operative movement's history.

The pop-up is located outside AMK Hub Shopping Mall (opposite Ang Mo Kio MRT, where you can participate in a social challenge and have fun with Instagrammable art elements) from now till Aug 4.

It is open daily from 3pm to 10pm, except Mondays.

IKEA

From now till July 28, tighten your laces for the Swedish furniture retailer's summer sale.

With up to 50 per cent off all items, and an extra 10 per cent off all sale items for Ikea Family members, you can now shop till you drop for your perfect home.

Furthermore, members enjoy exclusive meal deals, like free almond cake with purchase of pork knuckle ($13.90, usual price $16.90) for lunch and dinner from now till July 28, $1 chicken wing all day today and 12-piece meatballs ($2.90, usual price $8.50) for lunch on July 25.

From now till July 28, get 20 per cent off Ikea's pocket sprung mattresses and a $5 off same-day delivery in stores.

BREAD WITHOUT BAGS

Contribute to Plastic Free July and work towards a greener Earth by dropping by youth organisation Project bECOme's Bread Without Bags Fair tomorrow at the Fountain Square space of City Square Mall, 11am to 7pm.

The Bread Without Bags campaign is in partnership with Bring Your Own (BYO) Singapore to encourage both bakeries and the public to reduce the use of single-use bags.

Look out for an exciting line-up of bakeries, such as The White Ombre, Boulangerie Asanoya and Oishi Pan, each selling their signature bread and confectionaries.

Excess bread will be donated to Food from the Heart's Bread Run programme.

There will also be interactive educational booths to learn more about climate change and green stores to help you kick-start your own sustainable living.

Just bring along a large container and a tote bag to buy packaging-free baked goods. Admission is free.