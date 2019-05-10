Great deals and meals for Mother's Day

GAIN CITY

Celebrate the first Samsung QLED TV Day - and the technology that is changing home entertainment - this weekend with the local consumer electronics and IT retailer.

It takes place tomorrow at Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut and Sunday at Gain City Ang Mo Kio, noon to 6pm.

Experience an 8K resolution from the comfort of your home with the newly launched QLED 8K TV.

With unparalleled clarity of 33 million pixels, 16 times the resolution of Full HD, you will enjoy exceptional depth and detail that transports you into a new dimension of groundbreaking picture quality.

Samsung QLED TVs are made of materials that can provide consistent, bright, vivid image quality for years.

Register for your spot at bit.ly/QLED_TV_Day and stand to receive up to $1,700 off, plus a free Prepaid MasterCard, Singtel CAST and grocery vouchers.

And only this weekend, shoppers will get an exclusive mystery gift worth $299 and an additional $100 discount for the purchase of any QLED TV.

GAIN CITY

COURTS

The new Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL have officially been launched in Singapore, with Courts being one of only two retailers locally to carry the latest smartphones.

Get your hands on the new devices at roadshows at Courts' flagship Tampines Megastore and Courts Orchard from now till Sunday.

Just in time for the Mother's Day weekend, shoppers who purchase the Google Pixel 3a at both stores during this period can enjoy giveaways worth $350, like a bouquet of chocolates, a Google Home Mini and a pair of Golden Village Gold Class movie vouchers.

Additional freebies include Sony earphones, a Courts trolley bag and $100 IT services vouchers for Courts' in-house solutions provider Guru.

The promotion is capped at the first 50 buyers today, and the first 100 buyers tomorrow and on Sunday.

The Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are also available at Courts stores islandwide and www.courts.com.sg in two colours - Just Black and Clearly White - and two sizes, retailing at $659 for the 5.6-inch display and $779 for the six-inch model.

COURTS

IKEA

This month, exciting promotions await at the Swedish furniture retailer.

From 10am to noon today, Ikea Family mums and mums-to-be get to enjoy free chocolate cake and coffee or tea at Ikea restaurants, while stocks last.

Tomorrow and Sunday, Ikea Family members also get to tuck into a delicious Western Pancake set - comprising fluffy pancakes, crispy hash browns and creamy eggs - for only $3.

And on Vesak Day, both Ikea Tampines and Alexandra stores are extending their opening hours to 11pm, where the Vikedal (usual price $75) and Fardal (usual $125) doors are selling for $55 and $75 respectively.

IKEA

EU YAN SANG

With Mother's Day around the corner, check out the local health and wellness company's specially curated Mother's Day hampers generously packed with only the finest traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) products and retailing at special prices.

EU YAN SANG

They include the Customised Cave Nest Gift Set - Superior Cave Nest American Ginseng (Reduced Sugar) ($198, usual price $218), Royal Premium Cave Nest with Rock Sugar (Reduced Sugar) (buy two for $138, usual price $98 each), Exquisite Floral Bird's Nest ($47.92, usual price $59.90) and the Queen Of My Heart Bird's Nest Gift Set that comes in heart-shaped packaging ($85.90, usual price $89.90).

The Classic Elegance Gift Tote is going for $298 (usual price $477.40), while the Timeless Beauty Gift Tote is yours for $218 (usual price $357.40).

EU YAN SANG

CITY SQUARE MALL

What better way to reward the queen in your life than by treating her to a scrumptious meal at the shopping mall's Central Thai Kitchen with its Mother's Day promotion.

The set menu starts from $49.90++ and feeds two to four people.

It includes salad or appetiser, chicken or beef, vegetables or omelette, seabass, two beverages and two desserts.

The promotion runs till June 30, so dads can also be treated there for Father's Day next month.

CITY SQUARE MALL

NEW MOON

For wholesome healthy meals, switch to the local food brand's Singapore-first Organic SupeRice ($11.50), consisting of a unique blend of organic black, red cargo, brown and white rice produced in EU Quality Standards Compliant farms and certified organic by USDA.

The natural rich colours of the black and red cargo rice grown in the Mekong Delta are from high concentrations of anthocyanins, a powerful antioxidant that helps fight damaging free radicals in our body. It is certified Healthier Choice by the Health Promotion Board.

They are also whole grains with superior nutritional value, lower in glycemic index and high in dietary fibre.

It can be cooked without soaking like normal white rice.

And to commemorate New Moon's 60th Anniversary, parents can get their kids exam-ready with New Moon's Essence of Chicken (8 x 68ml) at the special price of $14.90 (usual price $18.90), available islandwide at FairPrice, Cold Storage, Giant, Sheng Siong, 7-Eleven, Cheers, Watsons, Guardian, Unity and online at www.newmoon.com.sg.

NEW MOON

SHOPEE

Pick out a present that mum really wants, according to the South-east Asian online shopping platform's Mother's Day Gift-buying Survey 2019, which revealed popular Mother's Day gifts.

On top of the list is the Dibea D850 Smart Robotic Vacuum Cleaner ($205, usual price $229), which easily absorbs dirt and reduces the PM2.5 in the home, while producing only 45dB of noise.

Or get the Mayer Air Fryer for $68 (usual price $259), which is able to cook food to perfection with up to 80 per cent less oil, using rapid air circulation technologies to fry food with minimal oil.

Prices are discounted until end of the month.