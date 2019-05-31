Great deals galore

ROBINSONS

Enjoy up to 80 per cent off all products at the Robinsons Expo sale at Singapore Expo Hall 5, from now till June 9.

Must-buys are Balmain's 100% Egyptian Cotton Jacquard Fitted Sheet Set (Queen-King) for $89 (usual price $329 to $349) and the Queen-King bedset - consisting of fitted sheet, quilt cover and pillow cases - for $189 (usual price $579 to $659).

Other hot deals include Nature Basics cooling touch pillow (standard/gusset) at $49.90 (usual price $99.90), Principle Nutrition's Complete 1 Multi Vitamins at $42 (usual price $64.90) and Bio-essence's Bio-Vlift Face Cream Nourishing (40g) at $37.90 (usual price $59.90).

With a minimum $80 spent, you can enjoy these purchase-with-purchase offers too.

Buy Electrolux's EasyLine Steam Iron (ESI4007) for $29 (usual price $49), Honeyworld's Manuka MGO 60+ (1kg) $48 (usual price $142), Arnold Palmer's 8-wheel Expandable Hardcase Spinner with TSA Lock and Luggage Cover (20", 24" and 28") for $49, $59 and $69 respectively (usual prices $159, $179 and $199).

GAIN CITY

The local consumer electronics and IT retailer is holding its Eat & Shop Sunday event on June 9 in celebration of Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut's third anniversary.

Shoppers can kick off their Sunday morning with 96.3FM DJs Jing Yun and De Ming, with breakfast prepared by celebrity chef Ho Tien Tsai from 9am (limited to the first 300 people, at $12 for two).

Register at bit.ly/2VOfZ5m and receive an exclusive goodie bag.

UFM100.3 DJs Wenhong and Xiaozhu will also join in the celebration with an exclusive preview of the four Gain City x Hello Kitty plushies - 100 sets of which will be made available on that day at $73.

These four Gain City x Hello Kitty plushies will go on sale officially from July 1 during the Gain City Family Card Members' Day at $19 with any purchase at all Gain City showrooms.

What's more, get free servings of Gong Cha pearl milk tea at the event, and UFM100.3's Wei Long and Cheng Yao will be holding an auction at 3pm where you can bid for a Sony 55" TV, Dyson products, home appliances and IT products from $3.

CITY SQUARE MALL

Nickelodeon's PAW Patrol is on the lookout for brave and strong patrollers to be a part of their amazing rescue team during the June school holidays.

From June 8 to 23 (except Mondays), join Ryder and his pups from the animated series in a live show as they work together to help save the day in Adventure Bay.

Meet the characters in their Ultimate Fire Rescue uniforms after and snap a photo with them when you spend a minimum of $40 at City Square Mall.

The first 20 PAW Patrol recruits will be entitled to an exclusive craft pack to make their very own Marshall Backpack.

And from today to June 30, a PAW Patrol dome-shaped umbrella is yours when you spend a minimum of $200 ($300 if inclusive of NTUC FairPrice receipts) at the shopping mall.

This promotion is limited to the first 5,000 redemptions. In addition, shoppers who purchase with their Citibank credit card will receive a $10 City Square Mall voucher (limited to the first 2,000 redemptions).

COURTS

To cover all your Hari Raya hosting needs, the local retailer of home electronics and furniture products has prepared a Majestic Raya Party Guide.

It compiles handy tips to prepare for loved ones visiting, complete with top Raya picks as well as newly-launched items (Ashlynn Collection 5pc Living Room Set, Camden Collection 3+2-seater Fabric Sofa & 6pc Dining Set) and Courts-exclusive products (BetterAir Biotica800 Probiotic Purifier, KitchenAid 100th Year Limited Edition Bundle Stand Mixer + Chopper).

Recommended buys include the KDK 16" 3-speed Stand Fan ($106, usual price $116), which helps you beat the heat at any party and is a top pick among shoppers for its affordability and reliability.

For those with a bigger budget, the Samsung 65" Ultra HD Smart QLED 8K TV ($10,119, usual price $10,999) is perfect for entertaining guests with 8K QLED cinematic perfection.

The Courts Majestic Raya Sale is now on at Courts stores islandwide and www.courts.com.sg, where shoppers can enjoy up to 90 per cent off.

GRAB

The local transport, food delivery and payment solutions company has kicked off its first-ever Grab Singapore Sale from now till July 31.

Users simply need to launch their Grab app in order to enter the sale, which features weekly deals that are unlocked every Friday at noon, while stocks last.

In addition, Grab is also giving away $150,000 worth of prizes.

Spend at least $10 with GrabPay credits to get one lucky draw chance to win attractive prizes, including the Dyson Airwrap, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and a year's supply of LiHO bubble tea and more.

COLD STORAGE

Say 'kia ora' to the New Zealand fair as it returns to all stores of the local supermarket chain from today to June 13.

Stock up on healthy snacks like NZ Apple Products' Fruit Hitz ($1.55) and Tasti Protein Balls ($7.50) as well as Nutty Chocolate Protein Bars ($5.95). Dig into top-quality treats that use homegrown New Zealand ingredients such as The Apple Press Apple Juice, Bluebird Thinly Cut Crisps and Kettle Korn Popcorn.

Other pantry essentials are from prominent New Zealand brands including Abe's Bagels, Annies, Bluebird and WDOM, while uniquely Kiwi produce such as Kiwano melon, Zespri's Jumbo SunGold Kiwifruit and both smoked and fresh king salmon are also available.

Product sampling will be available at five participating stores - Jelita, Bugis, Causeway Point, Plaza Singapura and Compass One - from now to June 9.

To be one of 20 lucky winners to walk away with a $100 Cold Storage voucher, stop by these sampling stations, collect five stamps and answer a simple question to participate.