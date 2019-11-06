Great deals at Harvey Norman's 18th anniversary Factory Outlet sale

It's Harvey Norman's 18th anniversary and there's no better time to drop by the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet, located at Viva Business Park, 750B Chai Chee Road, for a big celebratory sale from tomorrow to Sunday.

Electrical, computer, furniture and bedding deals are up for grabs at the Australian retail chain.

Save over 50 per cent when you buy an Electrolux Washer (limited display sets) at $397 (usual price $899), Lifesense Smart Scale at $48 (usual price $98) or Branded 55-inch Ultra Slim Smart UHD/4K LED TV at $797 (usual price $1,699, plus free wall mount installation worth $60).

Or get the Dyson V7 Fluffy+ Handstick Vacuum (limited sets) at $549 (usual price $699). With this, you not only save $150 but also receive a free $150 Harvey Norman voucher.

Tech-savvy shoppers can purchase gadgets like the Asus VivoBook Notebook at $649 (usual price $699) and save $50 in the process and receive a free HP All-In-One Printer worth $79 as part of a Harvey Norman exclusive.

In addition, save $345 on a Canon Interchangeable Lens Digital Camera which is now available at $654 (usual price $999) and get a free 16GB SD Card worth $16.

Or you can grab a Branded Laser Printer at $68 (usual price $118) while stocks last.

At Harvey Norman's Black Friday Bedding Sale, which starts on Friday and ends on Sunday at the Millenia Walk, Northpoint City, Parkway Parade and Viva Business Park stores, enjoy guaranteed huge savings on Hilker, King Koil and Sealy mattresses and all bedding products.

Claim a free Swissotel Merchant Court dinner buffet, Dyson Vacuum V11 (SV14) Absolute Handstick Vacuum Cleaner and Samsung Note 10+ 256GB with purchase of selected mattresses.

The first 50 customers also get to purchase a Steam Iron or Comfort Feel Pillow at just $1.

Zero per cent interest instalment payment plans are available with minimum spend of $500 charged to major banks' credit cards.

Free shuttle buses are available from Bedok, Pasir Ris and Tampines MRT stations to the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet, from 7am to 7.30pm on weekdays and 10am to 8.30pm on weekends and public holidays.