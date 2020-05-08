Great deals to keep you shopping while at home

GAIN CITY

The Gain City Happy Gang continues to serve up attractive weekly electronics flash deals of up to 70 per cent on its Facebook Live streaming platform Facebook@likegaincity, which draws more than 5,000 views nightly.

And tonight at 9pm, influencers De Zhong and Tyler will be dishing out even more exclusive flash deals, like receiving free Apple AirPods with charging case worth $239 when you purchase the HP laptop 13.3-inch I5-1035G1.

Using each influencer's name as a promo code will also get you additional discounts on items via Gaincity.com.

They include the Huawei Smartwatch GT2E Sport ($188, usual price $218), Mistral Air Cooler 10L with remote ($168, usual price $198), Samsung Tab 10.5-inch ($1,258, usual price $1,298), Samsung 49-inch QLED Smart TV ($1,595, usual price $1,695) and Sharp 2-Door Fridge ($610, usual price $699).

What's more, you stand a chance to win a Subaru Forester with every $100 spent at GainCity.com.

ROBINSONS

The local department store will cease operations at shopping mall Jem by the end of August, but it continues to operate at Raffles City and The Heeren.

To appeal to a new generation of shoppers, including customers both online and offline, Robinsons will be refining its online capabilities, such as revamping the e-commerce solutions on its website (www.robinsons.com.sg).

This will be an additional avenue for customers to access Robinsons' range of products and services, on top of its newly launched digital Robinsons Department Store on LazMall.

JOHNSON'S

The US baby care brand's CottonTouch wash and lotion products are blended with natural cotton, designed for a newborn's sensitive skin and gentle enough for day one of birth.

The Top-To-Toe Bath for hair and body ($10.90) and Face & Body Lotion ($6.90) offer hypoallergenic care made from 90 per cent naturally derived ingredients, with no added parabens, phthalates or dyes, while the CottonTouch wash also kills germs upon cleansing and washing.

Johnson's CottonTouch range is now available at FairPrice, Giant, Cold Storage, Watsons, Guardian, Qoo10, Amazon, Lazada, RedMart and Shopee.

LILO

Feeding the family - especially children - tasty and healthy food can be tough, but those worries can be put aside with Lilo Premium Ikan Bilis Powder.

This condiment adds nutrients to a meal while enhancing flavour, and it does not contain MSG, salt or artificial preservatives.

Lilo has a Singapore Food Agency-licensed factory that enables the local product supplier to churn out fresh food powders daily, allowing it to stay on top of quality control - a process that is essential in maintaining its signature taste.

The Lilo Premium Ikan Bilis Powder ($15) is now available at www.lilo.com.sg.

Visit lilo.com.sg/pages/our-retail-partners for the complete listing of Lilo's retail partners.