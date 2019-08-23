Great deals, new products

COURTS

The local electronics, IT and furniture retailer is running an exclusive promotion from now until Sept 3 at all its stores and www.courts.com.sg, where you can trade in your used fridge for any three- or four-tick model retailing at Courts to enjoy a guaranteed $80 discount.

This includes a guaranteed $50 trade-in value for your old fridge (all usage conditions accepted) and a waived disposal fee of $30.

From a list of over 50 selected models, you can enjoy an additional cashback amount capped at $850 in the form of Courts cash cards (no minimum spend).

Additional promotions include $30 free shopping vouchers from HSBC (with minimum spend of $999 on HSBC credit card) and 20 per cent off extended warranty enhanced coverage for your new refrigerator.

FRESH ON

Feel refreshed and relieve your fatigue with the Fresh On Aromatherapy Roll-On from local pharmaceutical manufacturing company Borden Company.

The compact remedy comes with a stainless rollerball for easy and travel-friendly application, with natural aromatic ingredients that provide a calming effect. It also relieves headaches, giddiness, motion sickness and insect bites.

The product comes in three scents: Original, Lavender and Barley Mint.

The Fresh On Aromatherapy Roll-On range (three for $9.90) is now available at Guardian, Watsons, Unity, Mustafa and leading pharmacies.

YOUTH ENTREPRENEURSHIP SYMPOSIUM (YES)

Organised by nEbO, the junior membership arm of NTUC, the symposium is returning for its 12th year. It will take place at PSB Academy City Campus on Sept 7 and 8.

This year’s theme is Envision The Future, Change The Game. YES 2019 will focus on utilising new technologies and media in entrepreneurship, offer signature activities such as talks by industry experts like Shopee, and feature an idea-pitching segment where you stand to win cash prizes of up to $2,000.

Registration is open till Aug 30 for those aged 17 to 25 ($30, $20 for nEbO members). Visit www.nebo.sg to sign up.

TISHA AC7

Korea’s best-selling acne cream is a powerful and immediate acne eraser.

It uses Phytosilica, a plantbased microneedle to stimulate the epidermal cells and promote blood circulation while delivering 10 active ingredients deep into the dermal layers.

It reduces redness and swelling in fresh acne inflammation in one application, without drying out the skin.

It is also paraben-free and mineral oil-free, making it suitable even for sensitive skin. Tisha AC7 is now available at selected Guardian stores and online, Lazada and Sccube The Apothecary for $36 (15ml) and $27 (4ml).