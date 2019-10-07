Great skin is just a mask away

MINON AMINO MOIST

The top Japanese mask brand’s latest Moist Gel Pack is a new sleeping mask that hydrates and repairs skin when you rest.



Boasting a non-sticky and lightweight formula and packed with amino acids that support skin’s barrier function and enhance smoothness, it can be used in the day as an all-in-one product or at night at the end of your skincare routine.



The Minon Amino Moist Moist Gel Pack ($32.90) is now available at Watsons, Don Don Donki, Welcia-BHG and Tokyu Hands.

AHC

Pamper your skin with the Korean aesthetic skincare brand’s Black Ampoule sheet masks to nourish, hydrate and brighten complexion.



Featuring rare and essential black ingredients Black Pearl and Black Rose , the highly-concentrated ampoules provide rich nutrients to the skin, while Microfluidic Dispersion Technology aids in absorption and maintenance of the nutrients — thanks to an oil-based moisture seal that prevents evaporation.



Made from 100 per cent coconut charcoal which has purifying effects, the sheet masks feel soft on the skin while firmly adhering to facial contours.



The AHC Black Ampoule Mask range ($27.50, five sheets) is now available at Watsons, Lazada and Shopee.



CANVAS

Indulge your skin in pure aromatic decadence with the Rose Otto Multi-Intensive HydraEssence Mask ($67), the Australian skincare brand’s first-ever sheet mask.



The hydrating-boosting product is formulated with Rose Absolute, a rich emollient extracted from the petals of Rose Centifolia and Rose Damascena.



It helps to treat broken capillaries, inflammation and skin redness, as well as prevent premature ageing by smoothing fine lines and wrinkles, and lifting and firming sagging skin.



Marshmallow extract and Comfrey extract work in tandem to deliver intense hydration and seal in moisture deep within skin’s layers, and it is further enriched with Amino Acids and Calendula extract.



The Rose Otto Multi-Intensive HydraEssence Mask is now available on http://www.canvasbeauty.com.sg.