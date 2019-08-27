Hair tricks to make your face appear smaller and slimmer

There isn't yet a magic pill or formula to give women overnight slimness, but there are certain things you can do with your hair to slim down your face instantly.

GO LONG

This helps to elongate your face, which slims it instantly. If you have a round face, don't keep your hair pin-straight. Instead, go for gentle, beachy waves that create volume.

TRY AN ASYMMETRICAL BOB

A bob that's cut shorter in the back and longer in the front makes your face look thinner. Keep a centre part as well, as the way it falls down the side of your face will elongate it too.

OPT FOR OMBRE COLOUR

Darker hair naturally does the trick but a strategically-coloured ombre hairdo works even better.

Having darker roots - deeper brunette shades are most ideal - with lighter tips makes for less upkeep and makes your face look less round.

KEEP YOUR HAIR HIGHER AT THE CROWN

Adding slight volume in the crown creates an instantly slimmer face. You can achieve this by either going for a trendy half top-knot, or back combing the hair at the crown, finishing with some hair spray to create volume.

Keep the rest of your hair smooth for a sleek, office-appropriate look.

COLOUR YOUR HAIR DARKER AROUND YOUR FACE

Lighter tones open up the face so avoid highlights that frame the face, as this causes it to appear wider.

Darker tones are more slimming so keep the hair around your face a shade or two darker.

ATTEMPT A HIGH PONYTAIL

Stay away from the slicked-back Ariana Grande-esque version as it exaggerates rounded features.

Opt for a gently teased style and a slight side part, and free a lock or two so it frames your face.

TOP KNOT

The higher the knot, the slimmer your face will look. A voluminous topknot creates a vertical illusion, which lengthens your face and slims it down instantly.

DO A BEACH-CHIC SIDE BRAID

Embrace your inner beach goddess and try a side braid with volume at the roots.

This slims your face as the extra volume at the crown elongates the face, while the braid creates the illusion of length.