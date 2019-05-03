Happenings around town

IKEA

This Hari Raya, the Swedish furniture retailer is getting into the spirit of renewal - for your home, stomach and family.

Those thinking about sprucing up their homes before the festivities can consider the Pax wardrobe for all storage needs. Kit it out with the Komplement interior fittings to ensure all your essentials are well organised. To sweeten the deal, Ikea Family members get an $80 Ikea gift card with a minimum spend of $800 on Pax and Komplement in a single receipt, from now till June 2.

Save more with the Malm bundle offer from Mondayto June 2. At an affordable $499, the Malm queen-size bed frame, storage boxes and chest of three drawers are the perfect solution to maximise storage space and give you a good night's rest.

And from Monday to June 4, the Raskog trolley is going for $45 (usual price $59), and it is the perfect place to store containers of kueh, allowing guests to help themselves whenever they are craving a kueh makmur or two.

For hungry shoppers, enjoy the Nasi Kunyit Chicken Set at $5 at Ikea restaurants (Monday to June 4), or grab the festive cakes in three flavours - ondeh ondeh, pulut hitam and D24 durian chendol - from the Swedish Food Market from now until June 4.

And from May 21 to 24 and May 27 to 31, Ikea Tampines will be holding its Buffet Istimewa. From 7pm to 9.30pm, adults can eat all they want for $24.90, while children between five and 12 eat for $12.90. Kids aged four and under eat for free.

Head to Safra Toa Payoh to take advantage of Gain City's bedding and sofa sale, taking place from now till Monday, 10am to 9pm.

Grab deals such as a two-seater sofa from $399 or a MaxCoil Snooze I Mattress - queen-size for $1,199 (usual price $2,999).

On top of savings of up to 60 per cent, receive complimentary bedding accessories and home delivery with every mattress purchase. Selected models of mattresses also come with a free bed frame.

Those who spend a minimum of $1,000 on mattresses will also walk away with an Acer 8-inch Iconia tablet worth $369.

Experience a blast from the past during the Cold Storage Kids Run 2019 on June 2 at Palawan Green Sentosa.

In commemoration of the Singapore Bicentennial, this year's run organised by the local supermarket chain will feature beloved old-school games such as life-size pick-up-sticks, five stones, snakes and ladders and many more.

Fresh and modern games such as bouncy castles and ZooMoov animal rides will also make an appearance.

Registration has been extended to May 20. Visit www.coldstoragekidsrun.com.sg/ to sign up.

In anticipation of the Pokemon Detective Pikachu movie that hits cinemas here on May 9, the local convenience store chain will be selling exclusive limited edition Detective Pikachu ez-link cards.

The first design is already available and fans may get their hands on subsequent designs every Thursday for the next three weeks at all Buzz Convenience Stores.

These cards are going at $10 a card, with no load value.

Targeted at visitors aged 30 and above, the fourth edition of the event is back with three days of fun and learning about health, wellness and nutrition at Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre Halls 403 to 405 from today till Sunday, 11am to 8pm.

It will feature more than 100 exhibitors and 300 brands from the health and wellness industries, with key partners such as DCH Auriga, Beacons Health, Eu Yan Sang, Avita, Melilea and Gintell.

Celebrities such as Belinda Lee, Chen Shucheng and Dongfang Billy will also share tips for healthy living, while experts will be on hand to demonstrate exercises, massage techniques, and dispense health advice.

Visitors are given one chance at the Spin and Win Booth for every $30 spent in a single receipt, and they also eligible to win Lucky Draw prizes worth up to $68,000. The draw will be held at the Stage Area at 4.30pm daily.

Shaun Tupaz, the multi-hyphenate One FM radio personality, comedian, actor, emcee and celebrity fitness trainer, is hosting Yas Daddy, an all-female stand-up comedy show that is part of the monthly Comedy Happy Hour programme.

It will be held on May 10, 8pm, at Kinou Restaurant, 81 Tras Street.

All drinks are sold at happy hour prices for the duration of the show.

Get tickets ($15 to $25) to the show at eventbrite.sg.

Hi Roller, Singapore's only indoor and air-conditioned roller-skating rink, is now open at Level 5 of local lifestyle destination Downtown East's E!Hub, offering exciting programmes and customised inline and roller skating lessons for skaters of all ages and levels.

Relive those magical moments of dance-gliding through the arena with family and friends on Retro Night (Wednesdays, 6pm to 9.30pm), when resident DJs spin popular music from the '80s, or skate to electronic dance music on EDM night (Fridays, 6pm to 9.30pm).

You can also try Rollerobics, a combination of aerobics and roller skating.

Prices start at $10 for a two-hour student pass and $12 for a two-hour adult pass.