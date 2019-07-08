Harvey Norman contest winner treats family

Winner of the $1,800 Harvey Norman voucher from The New Paper Harvey Norman contest, Mr Khairuddin Saleh (centre), with his aunt, Madam Junaina Hamit, and his brother, Mr Sharir Ridhwan, with their purchases.

What he thought was a scam turned out to be a pleasant surprise.

Mr Khairuddin Saleh, who won a $1,800 Harvey Norman voucher after participating in The New Paper Harvey Norman contest, said: "I was in disbelief because I have never won anything in my life.

"I had to retrace my steps, and I actually went back to the Facebook page to confirm that the contest was legitimate."

The 34-year-old took his aunt and his younger brother to shop with him at Harvey Norman Factory Outlet's 2nd Anniversary Sale last Thursday .

The trio eventually settled on four items with an additional top up of $630. The items included a Panasonic SR-E10 rice cooker, a Bosch Kitchen Machine, a Sony A6000 DSLM Camera and a Samsung Galaxy S10 Smartphone.

HOMEWORK

When asked about his purchases, the sales representative revealed that his family did their homework before heading to the Australian retail chain's 38,500 sq ft store at Viva Business Park to avoid buying unnecessary items.

"When we finally digested the fact that we won the vouchers, everyone in my family went to the Harvey Norman website to see what they wanted."

Explaining his buys, the family-oriented prize winner said the rice cooker was for his elder brother's family as their own had broken down, while the kitchen machine was for his younger sister as she likes to bake.

The smartphone and camera were for him and his brother, respectively.

"This is the first time my family have won something, so I want to share the joy with each and every one of them," said Mr Khairuddin, whose family participates in about 30 contests a year.

Feeling satisfied with all the items bought, the first-time shopper at the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet said: "It is a little far as I live in Jurong, but it is a good shopping place and I will definitely drop by if I am near the area.

Harvey Norman Factory Outlet's 2nd Anniversary Sale ends today.