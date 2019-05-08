Harvey Norman Warehouse sale offers sale for Hari Raya

Save on furniture as well as items like the Marshall Major II Bluetooth Headphone (above) .

Save on furniture (above) as well as items like the Marshall Major II Bluetooth Headphone.

Don't miss Harvey Norman's Hari Raya promotion at its factory outlet, featuring a tie-up with The New Paper, from tomorrow till Sunday.

Head for the Australian retail chain's 38,500 sq ft factory outlet at Viva Business Park, 750B Chai Chee Road, and enjoy clearance deals of the week while soaking in the factory outlet shopping experience over two levels.

Just like Harvey Norman's annual Warehouse Sale last month, you can expect big savings on electrical appliances, computers, bedding and furniture. Super deals are being brought back, starting from below $100, below $300, below $500, plus up to 70 per cent off furniture and bedding.

For example, purchase a Mayer blender that can blend smoothies and even baby food for $29 (usual price $69), Panasonic 7.5kg washer for $185 (usual price $399), Marshall Major II Bluetooth Headphone in Black for $129 (usual price $259) and Athens Single + Guest Bed Frame for $495 (usual price $1,899).

The sale items include discontinued models that are priced to clear, overstocked and clearance models, dented or refurbished items and display sets. Harvey Norman will also be giving away $10 vouchers. Redemption is limited to the first 100 shoppers a day during the four-day Hari Raya promotion period.

On the success of last month's Warehouse Sale, which saw sales go up "across all four departments", a Harvey Norman spokesman told TNP: "We were extremely pleased that many happy customers bagged great bargains from the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet and enjoyed massive savings from heavily slashed prices.

"They snapped up our low-priced sofas and we saw a good number of young couples in their late 20s and early 30s shopping for their Build-to-Order flats.

"To the disappointed customers who may have missed out on the previous sale, we have decided to feature a variety of clearance deals every week.

"The $10 vouchers given only to Tampines residents (in the previous TNP tie-up) also received a fantastic response. We had feedback from people not living in Tampines asking for it. So this time, we are opening up (the voucher giveaway) to the whole of Singapore."