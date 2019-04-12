Harvey Norman warehouse sale's $10 discount for Tampines residents

From today till Monday, you can redeem $10 off your purchase at Harvey Norman's Factory Outlet by producing your NRIC. No minimum spend is required.

Tampines residents, you are in luck.

Those who head down to the Warehouse Sale at Harvey Norman's Factory Outlet at 750B Chai Chee Road, Viva Business Park from today till Monday can redeem $10 off your purchase by producing your NRIC, as part of a tie-up with The New Paper.

The offer is valid only during this limited period, for one redemption per NRIC. No minimum spend is required.

Expect specially negotiated warehouse sale prices on electrical appliances, computers, bedding and furniture at the Australian retail chain's 38,500 sq ft space over two floors.

Some products are even clearing at below cost, with deals starting from below $100 and up to 85 per cent off.

For instance, buy a pair of dining chairs from $100, a Fisher & Paykel Vented Dryer for only $273 (usual price $649), a single size pocketed spring mattress for only $488 (usual price $1,049), or even a Marshall Acton Bluetooth speaker for only $244.50 (usual price $489).