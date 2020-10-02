Harvey Norman's Centrepoint superstore opens with promotions, prizes

Head to the Harvey Norman at The Centrepoint (#03-06) this weekend and take your pick of electrical, IT, furniture and bedding products going at unbeatable prices.

Harvey Norman is launching its new superstore in the heart of town with a grand opening sale tomorrow and Sunday.

Exciting in-store happenings await too.

Those who spend a minimum of $100 will get a chance to take part in a draw where they can walk away with products such as a Dyson V10 Absolute, King Koil King Size Mattress, LG Styler, Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator, Sharp 45-inch TV, Asus laptop and more.

On top of that, they can try their hand at the Sure-Win Claw Machine to grab prizes including a blender, rice cooker, Dyson Tower Fan, vouchers and more.

Freebies lined up for shoppers include $20 Decathlon vouchers with a minimum spend of $500, while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.

In light of the growing demand from customers for convenience and accessibility in purchasing smart home technology, a wide range of smart appliances can be found here, clearly labelled with an "I'm Smart" tag, advising customers on how the smart appliance can be controlled remotely.

In addition, pick up online purchases at the new 'Click and Collect' counter, an increasingly common feature at Harvey Norman stores. Self-service Photo Kiosks are also available in-store to easily and quickly print digital photos on your own.

ELECTRICAL DEPARTMENT

Greeting you as you enter the superstore is a colour-blocking display of small kitchen appliances that have been carefully curated in the trendiest colours, displayed on neat shelving so customers can see at a glance what the most in-season colours are for their kitchen.

Handstick vacuums are displayed in an interactive manner, where customers can try out the products, while personal care products are showcased on easy-to-reach displays and categorised into products for women and men.

Venture further into the store and you will find more than 110 washers and dryers of different capacities to suit different family sizes.

There is also an air-con wall displaying the most popular models from top brands such as Panasonic, Mitsubishi Electric, LG, Daikin, and Samsung.

Besides instant heaters and storage heater options, you can also find rain shower displays.

Harvey Norman's TV range has a good mix of premium and entry-level models, including the latest OLED and QLED models. Big screen TVs are displayed together on a wall according to sizes.

Kitchen shoppers can rejoice as the built-in cooking section brings together high-end brands and mass-affluent brands under one roof.

It features fully fitted kitchen settings featuring Ariston, Brandt, De Dietrich, Electrolux, Miele, Smeg and Whirlpool, allowing you to better visualise the appliances in your home.

If you are overwhelmed by the options, the store's cooking specialists are there to help you sift through products from more than 20 brands at the most competitive prices to make informed decisions.

One-on-one hands-on sessions to try out the built-in appliances are also available by appointment.

Shoppers can also browse more than 100 displays of fridges, wine cellars and chest freezers which have been specially curated to meet all family needs.

IT DEPARTMENT

This area showcases interactive displays featuring the latest and greatest in computing, including a wide range of modern PCs as well as a Games Hub with cutting-edge gaming products from the likes of Acer, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, as well as PlayStation and Xbox.

Recently launched gadgets such as the Samsung Galaxy Note20 series and the Sonos Arc are available for hands-on browsing and demonstration.

Likewise, the wearables section features the latest trends for the savvy shopper.

FURNITURE DEPARTMENT

Taking centre stage in the furniture showroom are Harvey Norman's top-selling models from its Lifestyle, Australian, and Italian range, comprising sofas, coffee tables, dining tables and chairs at various price points that will meet every homeowner's budget.

If you prefer a more personalised look, you can customise your upholstered furniture from an abundant selection of more than 2,000 fabrics from Warwick.

The furniture showroom also displays a range of home wares and recliners from Norwegian brand IMG and La-Z-Boy from the US - perfect for those who want to unwind in luxurious comfort after a long day working from home.

Another highlight is the exclusive Italian labels, including the new Egoitaliano smart leather sofa that comes with an in-built smart recliner, allowing the user to control the sofa via his or her mobile phone.

BEDDING DEPARTMENT

As one of the largest bedding retailers in Singapore, the superstore at The Centrepoint offers a wide selection from multiple leading brands including King Koil, Sealy, Simmons and Tempur.

Two new brands will also be introduced to the mix - Serta and Eclipse from the US - bringing a host of options to suit every sleeper's preferred mattress firmness, material and size.

The Centrepoint Superstore is the first Harvey Norman store to carry mattresses from Serta, while Eclipse targets the entry to mid-market segments.

For those looking to mix and match their bed frames with other parts of the home, customisation is allowed for most models with up to 2,000 colour options for fabric, leather and PVC.

On top of these, you can find bed ranges, sofa beds and bedding accessories for children.