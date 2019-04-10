Harvey Norman's Warehouse Sale offers factory outlet prices

(Above) Some products will clear at below cost, with deals starting from below $100 and up to 85 per cent off.

Don't miss Harvey Norman's annual Warehouse Sale taking place at the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet from tomorrow to Monday, which features a tie-up with The New Paper.

Head for the Australian retail chain's 38,500 sq ft factory outlet at Viva Business Park, 750B Chai Chee Road, and enjoy specially negotiated warehouse sale prices and soak in the factory outlet shopping experience over two floors.

SAVINGS

Expect savings like never before on electrical appliances, computers, bedding and furniture.

Some products are even clearing at below cost, with deals starting from below $100 and up to 85 per cent off.

For instance, purchase a pair of dining chairs from $100, a Fisher & Paykel Vented Dryer for only $273 (usual price $649), a single size pocketed spring mattress for only $488 (usual price $1,049), or even a Marshall Acton Bluetooth speaker for only $244.50 (usual price $489).

The sale items consist of current models sourced through an exclusive one-off bulk buy for the factory outlet, a global bulk buy due to Harvey Norman's presence in several countries like Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Slovenia, Croatia and Malaysia, with over 260 stores.

They also include discontinued models that are priced to clear, overstock and clearance models, dented or refurbished items, and display sets clearance.

So whether you are a new home owner preparing to move into your flat or an existing home owner hoping to refresh your appliances, furniture and bedding, this is the perfect time and place to do so.

Mr Kenneth Aruldoss, Harvey Norman's managing director, Asia, told The New Paper: "The Harvey Norman Factory Outlet is where the smart money shops and where customers get amazing bargains on electrical items, computers, furniture and bedding.

"It is also a one-stop shop for all home owners to enjoy factory outlet prices every day, so don't miss out."