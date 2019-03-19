Have a ball-oon of a time at Marina Square 'extraterrestrial' exhibition

Singapore's signature balloon exhibition presented by Marina Square is back for the March holidays.

Themed "Extraterrestrial Exploration", the extravaganza is on till March 24, 11am to 10pm, at the Central Atrium of the shopping mall.

Running for the ninth year, this year's instalment will see the 5,000 sq ft venue transformed into an interstellar display, with 40 balloon artists from Spain, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore combining their efforts to create an imaginary world of extraterrestrials, UFOs and more using 200,000 balloons.

Today is the last chance to catch the STARLAB Planetarium "Starry Night" by Science Centre Singapore, a 30-minute show about the night sky and how the stars are named. Register with $50 same-day shopping receipts to admit one adult and one child.