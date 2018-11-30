Have a dazzling Christmas at 313@somerset

Check out 313@somerset 's mesmerising installations like the Iridescent Tunnel, Infinity Light Room, Discovery Walk and the Christmas tree (above).

Craving a dazzling experience and the brightest deals this Christmas?

Let your social media skills shine at 313@somerset as the mall's L1 atrium is transformed into an iridescent wonderland, from now till Dec 9, noon to 9.45pm.

It features star-lit decorations in luminous colours that change when seen from different angles and Instagrammable photo spots.

Look out for fun, interactive elements when you stroll through the three distinct zones - Iridescent Tunnel, Enchanted Fairy Dome and Infinity Light Room - with an array of colours and motion sensors that detect movement to trigger the change of lights and display.

Hardcore Instagrammers can now pit their skills against each other by following 313@somerset on Instagram and uploading their best photos with the hashtag #313ChristmasDazzle.

Stand a chance to be one of 10 lucky winners to walk away with $100 Lendlease vouchers each.

For more stunning photo installations and a starry nightscape experience, take a walk down Discovery Walk - lined with the inaugural star arch to a breathtaking 9m-tall Christmas tree.

313@somerset promotions that will put a twinkle in your eye are also aplenty, up for grabs from now till Jan 1.

Spend $150 and redeem a $10 Lendlease voucher (Lendlease Plus members need to spend only $120), or spend $50 to redeem an exclusive Christmas wrapper.

Even better, receive $30 Lendlease vouchers when you charge $300 to your Mastercard.

Terms and conditions apply. Visit 313somerset.com.sg for more details.

The Christmas shopping experience gets sweeter with plenty of new stores, from fashion to tech to entertainment.

PHOTOS: LENDLEASE

Drop by multi-brand fashion retailer Well Bred (04-18/19, above) if you are looking for your favourite authentic streetwear brands.

Browse through its curated range which includes Champion, Fila, Kappa, RipNDip, Carhartt WIP and Carrots By Anwar.

But if you yearn to stand out from the crowd and add a touch of exclusivity to your wardrobe, consider Champion Europe and Fila Europe on top of the usual staple collections.

What is more, you no longer have to crack your brain if you have an audio geek bestie - or are one yourself.

Jade Gift Shop PHOTOS: LENDLEASE

Be spoilt for choice at ConnectIT by Jade Gift Shop (B2-08 to 11, above), which offers you the latest and trendiest range of earphones and headphones.

Thinking of going wireless and still spice up your everyday look?

Look no farther than its Soul ST-XS earphones, which are going at a promotional rate of $149.90 till Dec 31.

For that friend who loves all things classy, make a beeline for leading eyewear brand Ray-Ban (01-09) for its popular Wayfarer and Aviator sunglasses and you will not go wrong.

Reward your stomach after shopping by indulging in the latest Korean-Western dishes at NY Night Market (01-29), which is an ideal venue for Christmas dinners and gatherings with family and friends.

Waterfall Cheese Shrimp

It fuses inspiration from cosmopolitan New York and the bustling night markets of Seoul. Tuck into affordable best-sellers such as the Waterfall Cheese Shrimp (above) and Cream The Curry (below).

Cream The Curry PHOTOS: LENDLEASE

Feeling energised after the meal? Head to K Bowling Club (03-27 to 30, below).

K Bowling Club PHOTOS: LENDLEASE

Open till 6am, it is the area's trendiest place to bowl, dine, party and play.

You can choose to bowl on cosmic lanes, hit up the interactive arcades, discover your vocal talents or showcase your abilities at hitting the bullseye.

Order a round from the bar and toast every strike with friends in a modern entertainment centre, the perfect hangout to end your day at 313@somerset.