Have yourself a merry time at Jem

If you are looking for a Christmas wonderland in Singapore, escape to Jem from now to Dec 25.

Want to get your hands on some magical mementos?

For starters, spend $60 at the shopping mall and receive two pieces of Christmas gift wrapping to make your Christmas presents appear more charming.

Splurge a little more - $200 ($180 for Lendlease Plus members) - and you can also bring home a Wonderland-inspired umbrella (redeem the green one from now to Dec 6, and the red one from Dec 7 to 25).

This is limited to the first 200 redemptions a shopper a day with a maximum three same-day receipts.Double spending is required for FairPrice Xtra receipts.

From now till Dec 25, shop up a storm while soaking in the festive atmosphere with a variety of Christmas offers exclusively available at Jem.

Drop by Robinsons (#01-07, #02-12, #03-15 and #04-20) and be spoilt for choice, with deals ranging from household products to fashion.

Purchase a Tranquility Pillow L/XL ($49.90) and get a free Travel Blue Speaker (worth $39.90).

Goldlion is offering up to 53 per cent off selected leather wallets from $45 to $65 (usual price $89 to $129), Pierre Cardin's reversible leather belts are going for $35 (UP $79), Herschel's selected Dawson backpacks for $75 (UP $119.90), while Caterpillar and National Geographic are giving an additional 10 per cent off 20 per cent discounted regular-priced bags and luggage.

Those who seek customised shoes can consider Happy Walker (#04-03) and Dr Kong (#04-02) as they are offering 50 per cent off for their Cosy shoes and Model W30075 collections respectively.

If you want to add sparkle to your ensembles at this year's Christmas, consider Goldheart Jewelry's (#01-23) Elise earrings for $318 (UP $788).

Want to spoil an important woman in your life - be it your wife, girlfriend, mother or sister - or maybe yourself with the best beauty products to get ready for the year-end parties?

Look no farther than the special deals at Robinsons.

Stop by the Clinique counter and either receive a two-piece Moisture Surge Gift Set (worth $30) with any purchase or an additional $10 off with $80 nett spend on regular-priced items.

Alternatively, you can also take your loved ones there to enjoy a complimentary You-Time service, where they can master some quick beauty tricks and receive a three-day Starter Kit.

Beauty brands such as Lancôme and GRATiAE are offering their Renergie Eye Cream Set at $110 (worth $205) and Basic Skincare Set at $260 (worth $334) respectively.

Kosé is also offering a box of Sekkisei Aqua Stretch Masks (five sheets) with the purchase of a bottle of Sekkisei lotion and Dr Hauschka is giving away a full-sized Cleansing Cream (worth $42) with the purchase of its facial toner and night serum at $153.

Eco-conscious consumers are also not forgotten this season.

The first 50 shoppers who purchase from Origins will receive an additional Plantscription Power Eye 5ml (worth $25) with purchase of the Plantscription Pro-Youth Set at $138.

Make-up junkies rejoice, as the rewards just keep getting better.

Estee Lauder is offering its first 50 customers with two deals. Either purchase a PC Envy Lipstick at $52 and receive a miniature lipstick (worth $18), or get the Robinsons Exclusive Pleasures To Go set fragrance at $100 and obtain an additional Beautiful Belle Fragrance Vial.

In a Jem exclusive, spend $120 with MAC and receive an additional express makeover service for 30 minutes (worth $50) on top of a complimentary shiny, pretty sequin pouch.

Or get a Mini Crushed Lip Color Kit at $85 from Bobbi Brown and receive a Deluxe Size Soothing Cleansing Oil 30ml (worth $10).

On top of that, any purchase of Shiseido make-up also entitles you to a three-piece gift worth $27.

Outside of Robinsons, NOVU Aesthetics (#B1-20) allows new and existing patients to redeem a Christmas goodie bag with five of its products for only $50 (UP $104).

Christmas shopping at Jem is made even more exciting with the opening of a mix of permanent and pop-up stores.

International and local fashion brands have set up home in the mall, such as British business wear retailer T.M. Lewin (#01-33), footwear, handbag and accessories brand Aldo (#01-32), Australian carrier solutions company Crumpler (#02-32) and US sportswear and footwear retailer Foot Locker (#01-30/31).

And at US beauty, skincare and lifestyle label Fresh (#02-33), spend $70 to receive a luggage tag with complimentary foil hot stamping or $120 to receive a limited edition tote bag.

Pop-ups from local men's fashion label Explorer Authentic (#03-52) and local women's fashion label FOND (#02-43) will also be there to complete your retail experience.

Thinking of revamping your house this Christmas?

Get five per cent off with $300 spend at Phiten (#03-10) and FairPrice Xtra (#B1-21/22).

From sleeping goods to personal care products, you name it, they've got it.

Buy any three items from Phiten and get 10 per cent off, or bring home a Philips Air Fryer HD9216 from FairPrice for just $159 (UP $229), inclusive of a free baking tray worth $35.

Finally, give yourself a Christmas treat at Marché Mövenpick (#01-03), which offers a special three-piece Lamb Rack with Ratatouille and Mashed Potato for only $31.90++.

Those with a sweet tooth can indulge in Crabtree & Evelyn's (#01-60) Hip Halves Sharing Biscuits at just $49 (UP $59) or a free topping when you purchase a cup of yoghurt at smöoy (#03-07).

Alternatively, those who are watching their diet can get a 1-for-1 Chocolate MCT Drink 10s (UP $49.95) at Xndo (#B1-27).

All redemptions are while stocks last and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Other terms and conditions apply.