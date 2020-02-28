Health boost with new buys

GAIN CITY

Turn the air-conditioner and home appliances you have into the ones you want, and enjoy great trade-in value plus free gifts at Gain City's two-day trade-in exclusive event.

It takes place at Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut tomorrow and Sunday, noon to 6pm.

Receive up to $500 trade-in value for your old air-con when you trade up and get a Quantum-Ion negative ion generator patch for free.

It is a revolutionary air-purifying system packed into easy-to-install sticker patches which you place onto existing air-con vents, ceilings or standing fan blades.

Using quantum nanotechnology, negative ions are released by the air treatment system, which deactivate airborne bacteria, virus, mould and cigarette smoke in the filter's indoor unit to ensure the fast cleaning of the air.

They also neutralise odours and create anti-ageing negative ions to provide a more pleasant and healthy environment.

In addition, get up to $750 exclusive trade-in value for your old washer, $1,200 for your fridge, $1,900 for your TV and more. Limited stocks are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

K-FRESH ZONE

Nourish your body, maintain a balanced diet and stay in the pink of health with nutritious vegetables from K-Fresh Zone, which offers fresh quality produce directly from South Korea.

Worth adding to your baskets are the vitamin A and C-rich cherry tomatoes and yellow onions, which are good sources of vitamin C and dietary fibre and are used in traditional treatments due to their medicinal and anti-inflammatory properties.

Don't forget to bring home sweet potatoes (rich in antioxidants with anti-inflammatory properties and high in vitamin A and B6), fibre-high winter cabbage and minari (a good source of minerals like sodium, calcium, manganese and magnesium).

Lastly, dangjo pepper is rich in antioxidants that have anti-inflammatory properties, and clinical trials show it has a high alpha-glucosidase inhibitor content. K-Fresh Zone is available at selected FairPrice outlets and provides cooking recipes on its Facebook page.

OLLY

The US wellness brand offers a range of gummy vitamins geared to address health and wellness needs like immunity, sleep, stress, healthy hair, skin, nails and daily energy.

Its launch in Singapore includes a selection of its bestsellers - Goodbye Stress, Sleep, Glowing Skin, Undeniable Beauty, Daily Energy, Probiotic + Prebiotic, The Perfect Women's Multi, The Perfect Men's Multi and Kids Multi + Omega-3.

Olly's products ($30.90 to $38.90) are now available at selected Watsons stores, Lazada and RedMart.

PARAGON

The shopping mall is offering parking promotions from today to April 30.

From 10am to 6pm, get two hours of free parking (worth $7.90) with minimum spend of $50 in a single receipt, limited to the first 150 redemptions per day.

After 6pm, the free parking (worth $4.50) is limited to the first 150 redemptions per day with minimum $30 spent in a single receipt, and only valid for vehicles that enter Paragon after 6pm and exit by 10pm.

All redemptions are made on a first-come, first-served basis, valid for one redemption of either parking promotion per shopper per day.

Shoppers are required to present the same-day receipt upon redemption at Paragon Concierge, Level 1.