Heart of the deal: Events to mark on your calendar

GAIN CITY

From now to Sunday, the local consumer electronics and IT retailer is hosting a massive Payday Sale online at gaincity.com, where you can save up to 57 per cent.

Get the products you have always wanted at prices your wallet can be thankful for, from a Sharp Air Purifier ($469, usual price $599) and Sonos Wireless Soundbar ($669, usual price $699) to mattresses like the Single Plush Top Maxcoil ($629, usual price $1,749).

Shoppers also enjoy free delivery with a minimum purchase of $200.

What's more, you can now beat the heat at home with the coolest aircon deals, from System 1 aircons (from $668) to an LG Inverter System 4 ($4,088), as well as a 60-month instalment plan at the lowest rate in town ($16.14 a month).

There are also freebies galore, like free three-year installation warranty, free material upgrade, free seven-year extended warranty and free Gain City vouchers of up to $700.

UOB credit card holders can also get the 0 per cent instalment plan with a minimum purchase of $500.

CAPITALAND

Slash, swipe and duck to the beat with the Beat Saber Cup, an exclusive gaming experience hosted by one of Asia's largest real estate companies.

This is a chance for gaming enthusiasts to channel their inner intergalactic warrior and be among the first in Asia to play Beat Saber, a unique virtual reality rhythm game, prior to its regional launch on the PlayStation 4.

From today to March 31, try your hand at 14 CapitaLand malls hosting CapitaLand Malls Beat Saber Cup 2019 and stand to win $35,000 in STAR$ and prizes. Top scorers of the day per mall will win a Razer headset worth up to $309.90.

The tournament kicks off at The Star Vista and Bugis+ with qualifying rounds, and final playoffs will be held simultaneously at Plaza Singapura and Clarke Quay on March 31.

The winner will walk away with the inaugural CapitaLand Malls Beat Saber Cup 2019 trophy and five million STAR$ (equivalent to $5,000 in CapitaVouchers)

For more information and daily top scores, visit www.capitaland.com/beatsabercup2019.

UNIQLO

Inspired by International Women's Day's #BalanceForBetter theme, the Japanese fashion retailer's styling workshop - "Keeping The Balance, In Style" - will centre on why and how clothes matter in helping to maintain a balance in life.

Hosted by fashion journalist and stylist Lena Kamarudin, it will also highlight key products designed to meet the needs of women today.

It will be held on March 8 at Uniqlo Suntec City at 5.30pm, 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Admission is free. Applicants can register for the event at http://tinyurl.com/UniqloStylingWorkshop.

ULTIMA HORSE CLUB

Celebrate International Women's Day on March 8 at the races with Ultima Horse Club, an elite thoroughbred racing lifestyle club, from 7pm to 10pm.

It is one of the largest corporate boxes at the Singapore Turf Club, where you can indulge in a private buffet featuring local and international cuisine as well as free flow of wines and beers throughout the evening.

It also boasts a VIP view to watch the races both indoors from a private balcony and up close near the tracks.

There will be eight races starting from 6.20pm and Ultima Horse Club's horse Mikki Joy will be competing. Tickets at $158.85 are available from https://iwdattheraces.eventbrite.sg.