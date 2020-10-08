Here’s how to put your best face forward

LANEIGE

The Korean beauty brand’s new and improved Perfect Renew Youth series is an effective solution targeted for women in their mid-20s to 30s.

The enhanced formula of Glyco-Miracle Technology helps to improve five common initial signs of early ageing (loss of radiance, dullness, lack of moisture, rougher skin texture and loss of firmness) in seven days through the restoration of youth triangles on the skin surface to a more compact and distinct appearance.

Energy-Glyco is a miraculous source of skin energy derived from glucose and regenerates ageing cells to reboot the skin.

It is a highly functional ingredient that is extracted and concentrated from the root of wild butterfly ginger at a low temperature for 12 hours using Amorepacific’s exclusive technology.

Laneige's Perfect Renew Youth line LANEIGE

Other key ingredients include French tri-peptide, a complex of three essential amino acids that stimulate the generation of pro-collagen in the skin to improve elasticity, and Superberry Complex that contains acai berry and acerola extracts and has 4x stronger antioxidant effects than vitamin C to boost skin vitality, radiance and protect the skin from ageing.

The Perfect Renew Youth line ($60 to $92) - which comprises the Regenerator, Skin Refiner, Emulsion, Regenerating Eye Cream, Regenerating Cream - will launch on Oct 19 at Laneige boutiques and counters, the Laneige Official Mall on Lazada, Shopee, Zalora and Sephora.sg.

THEFACESHOP

The Korean beauty brand’s Forest Friends Collection consists of products to protect you from the destructive rays of the sun, shield you from harmful germs as well as eliminating and cleansing away impurities in the skin.

TheFaceShop's Forest Friends Collection THEFACESHOP

Keep your skin well-cleansed and smooth with Forest Friends Jeju Volcanic range, made for the pores and oily skin.

It contains naturally derived ingredients from Jeju Island, which are known to be effective in absorbing excess sebum and keeping the skin clean and matte.

Protecting your skin against harmful sun rays, the Forest Friends Natural Sun Eco range is formulated with Organic Sunflower Sprout Extract which contains powerful antioxidants that help to energise and revitalise the skin.

Keep your skin calm and happy with Dr. Belmeur, specially designed for sensitive skin use.

Both the Bear-shaped sun stick and cushion compact, that comes in adorable Rabbit’s packaging, act as a mineral sunscreen that forms a physical barrier by reflecting UV rays away from the body, thus preventing them from penetrating the skin.

Lastly, the Forest Friends handcare range is carefully formulated to keep all germs at bay. Bubble away with the adorable packaging of the handwash and handcream.

The Forest Friends Collection ($6.50 to $37) is now available at all TheFaceShop stores and http://thefaceshop.com.sg. From now till Oct 31, shoppers get to enjoy 20 per cent off the range.

Dr.G

Created in 1998 from Gowoonsesang Dermatology Clinic, Korea’s top cosmeceutical brand carries proven effective skincare products developed by dermatologists and backed by skin science.

The four ranges of Dr.G’s portfolio – R.E.D Blemish, Aquasis, Hydra Intensive and A-Clear - are developed with dermatology formulations and natural ingredients.

Dr.G's R.E.D Blemish range DR.G

R.E.D Blemish is a moisturising and soothing range to hydrate and calm skin, and is recommended for those with sensitive skin. It also functions to alleviate redness and care for blemishes.

The main ingredients are derived from plants, namely Green Tea, Green Apple and Centella Extract.

Meanwhile, the Aquasis Range provides powerful moisture for hydration that lasts for more than 48 hours, the Hydra Intensive Range is loaded with 6NMF (Natural Moisturising Factor), while the A-Clear Range is specially targeted to provide daily care for early stages of acne as well as spot care for regularly occurring trouble areas.

The curated range of Dr.G products ($26.90 to $66.90) is now available at selected Watsons stores and www.watsons.com.sg.

For a limited period from Oct 8 till Nov 4, enjoy 50 per cent off the second Dr.G item with any purchase of Dr.G products. Customers will also be able to receive a R.E.D Blemish Clear Soothing Foam (worth $26.90) with a minimum spend of $80.

PHILOSOPHY

For an oil-free regimen to achieve matte skin all day in our tropical weather, look no further than the US beauty brand’s Purity Made Simple products created for those with combination to oily skin.

Philosophy’s Purity Made Simple range PHILOSOPHY

The combination of Oil-Free One-Step Mattifying Facial Cleanser with Bamboo Extract ($38) and Oil-Free Mattifying Gel Moisturiser with Vitamins and Bamboo Extract ($43) deeply cleanses, balances, hydrates and mattifies skin without over-drying.

They are formulated with bamboo extract, known for its mattifying qualities.

Philosophy’s Purity Made Simple launches on Oct 20 on Sephora.sg and at Sephora stores.

CLARINS

The French beauty brand’s Nutri-Lumiere is a pro-ageing skincare regime for mature skin, harnessing powerful plant ingredients to nourish, revitalise, illuminate and bring out the natural radiance of this age.

Clarins' Nutri-Lumiere range CLARINS

The unique formula acts as the skin’s micro-nutrient network and works hard on nutrient-depleted skin, and the two hero ingredients are from the same tree – Horse Chestnut - alongside Wakame, Harungana, the Leaf of Life, Desert Date, Huang Qi and Hibiscus sabdariffa flower acids.

The Nutri-Lumiere range - comprising the Renewal Treatment Essence ($115), Nourishing Day Emulsion ($230), Revitalising Day Cream ($230) and Rejuvenating Night Cream ($243) - is now available at Clarins boutiques, counters and clarins.com.sg.

CELLOOM

This science-based skincare brand developed by Korean dermatologist Dr Grace Cho and her daughter Daye Kim is dedicated to creating the purest products that repair and rejuvenate your skin.

Celloom CELLOOM

Each contains an innovative blend of plant-based extracts and effective active ingredients that are vegan, cruelty-free, EWG-certified and GMO-free.

For individuals looking to strengthen their skin which has been weakened or damaged by harsh environmental aggressors, opt for the Focus on the Essence Serum. Formulated with K-beauty essential Centella Asiatica, the medicinal plant extract revitalises skin’s protective barrier while nourishing and soothing skin with antioxidant properties.

Meanwhile, the Rise and Shine Ampoule not only visibly improves pigmentation with a generous dose of vitamin C, B and E, it also contains Sea Buckthorn Extract which has cell regeneration properties to give your skin a subtle glow for lasting radiance.

Celloom ($39 to $75) is now available exclusively at SocietyA Beauty (www.society-a.com/beauty).

POLA

The Japanese anti-ageing skincare expert has relaunched in Singapore, bringing with it the much-lauded, award-winning B.A (Bio-Active) series ($102 to $1,086).

Pola's B.A (Bio-Active) series POLA

“Bioactive Theory” aims to maximise the power of the skin as much as possible and its secret lies in its proprietary ability to reinvigorate the production of Versican, the miracle skin birth factor that prompts the first step in new skin creation, in maturing skin cells and resparking new skin generation, previously a one-time-only mechanism of fetal development.

Versican in turn stimulates collagen production by 250 per cent and elastin production by 300 per cent. With consistent use, your skin will become firmer, younger and more lustrous.

Other note-worthy Pola products include the Wrinkle Shot Geo Serum ($160), which future-proofs skin from wrinkles by increasing the dexterity of the lower dermis layer, and the White Shot quasi-drug skincare range ($166 to $226) that is focused on brightening and uneven pigmentation.

In addition, resolve stress-induced skin problems with Red B.A ($73 to $180), which reboots skin cells into healthy action for more stable, youthful skin.

Pola is now available at Takashimaya Department Store Level 1.

AROMATICA

Beauty e-commerce platform Asian Beauty X (ABX) has added the Korea-based clean and ethical beauty brand - which aims to restore true beauty through effective botanical essence therapy in a sustainable way - to its curated collection of niche Asian labels.

Aromatica's Tea Tree Balancing skincare range AROMATICA

The complete Tea Tree Balancing skincare range ($29 to $49) - comprising Foaming Cleanser, Toner and Emulsion - is made from naturally derived Tea Tree essential oil, which offers necessary moisture-oil balancing care and reduces excessive sebum for comfortable skin.

Complete the set with the Tea Tree 53 Blemish Spot ($24.90) for spot control and Tea Tree Calming Gel ($24.90), a moisturising body gel to gently soothe various skin problems.

On the other hand, the Reviving Rose Infusion skincare line ($32 to $75) - consisting of Cream Cleanser, Toner, Serum and Cream - harnesses the damask rose flower extract, an anti-oxidant superberry complex and superfood protein formulas to guarantee emollient and reviving effects.

Aromatica strictly excludes harmful and animal-derived ingredients, artificial fragrance and dyes, making its products ethical and safe to use for all skin types including sensitive and easily irritable skin.

It is now available at www.asianbeautyx.com.

BRING GREEN

The best-selling Korean skincare brand embraces the benefits of nature via carefully-formulated products through the perfect combination of three types of tea tree ingredients strictly selected from Jeju and cica for soothing, positioning it as an ideal go-to solution for breakouts caused by stress.

Bring Green's Tea Tree Cica Soothing Toner BRING GREEN

The Tea Tree Cica Soothing Cream ($23) is a daily cream for acne-prone skin, the Tea Tree Cica Soothing Toner ($18.70) helps remove excess oil from the skin and the Carrot Vita Toner Pad ($25.90) provides nutrients to the skin.

Bring Green is now available at select Guardian stores and guardian.com.sg.

THE POTIONS

This minimalist Korean skincare brand defies the famous 10-step K-beauty regime with the idea of ‘smart minimalism’, and allows personalisation which empowers skincare enthusiasts to mix and match what best suits their skin.

It aims to minimise unnecessary and harmful ingredients in its products and focus on one key ingredient for each product.

The Q10 Ampoule ($19.90) is an ampoule serum with coenzyme Q10 and a lotion-like texture with a promising hydrating finish that revitalises dull skin.

The Potions' Q10 Ampoule THE POTIONS

Meanwhile, the Hyaluronic Acid Ampoule ($19.90) is a moisturising ampoule that provides intense hydration and elasticity to extremely dry skin.

The Potions is now available at select Guardian stores and guardian.com.sg.