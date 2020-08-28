Here's how to transform your bedroom for better sleep

If you suffer from insomnia or have difficulty getting into a state of rest and relaxation, creating a conducive environment in the bedroom is the most important thing you need to accomplish.

Here are some ways you can improve the quality of your sleep by transforming your sanctuary into the ultimate space for a good night's rest.

Use warm lights

Soft, warm lights, as opposed to bright, white lights, create a cosy ambience that helps you relax and prepare your body for sleeping. If you tend to work or read in your room, get a task light that fulfils that purpose while keeping the main lights in your bedroom at a comfortable colour temperature, or choose a dimmable light that can go both ways.

Scent your space

Scents are important in inspiring certain moods and feelings. Common fragrances that help you unwind and relax include lavender, chamomile, bergamot and lemon. Buy scented candles or use a room diffuser. You can also try a mix of essential oils and water to create your very own room mist/spray.

Keep your workzone separate

Because homes in Singapore are often so small, it's inevitable that many of our workstations and study areas are within our bedrooms. Keep your working zone separate from your sleeping area - do not use your bed for sorting out bills or documents, and avoid using your laptop on it.

Add soft furnishings

Cushions, throws and rugs don't just exist as accent decor pieces, but add comfort and balance out hard surfaces such as wood flooring or sharp edges from desks and wardrobes. They can also help to absorb noise to create a quieter preserve for sleeping. If cushions take up too much room on the bed, you can leave them on your armchair or by the bay window.

Include plants

Plants add tranquility to any space. Choose easy to care for indoor plants or scented blossoms such as gardenia and jasmine, which are known to help you sleep. There are also aromatic herbs that can purify the air such as rosemary and mint. Most plants need sunlight, so keep them near your windows.

Go with heavy drapes

They help to block out the street lights and traffic noise. If you are not a fan of curtains and prefer a sleek, minimalist look, there are noise-cancelling blinds and shades as well.

Use a gentler colour scheme

Never underestimate the power of a colour palette. Subtle, restful colours encourage rest and create an environment to unwind, so go for soothing hues like pastels and earth tones.

If you have a vivacious personality and think that's too boring for you, you can still use a gentle overall colour scheme while going for bright pops of colours throughout your bedroom in your furnishings.

This article was first published in Home & Decor Singapore (homeandecor.com.sg)