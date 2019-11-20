Hit up Harvey Norman Factory Outlet for pre-Black Friday deals

Beat the crowd and shop at the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet from tomorrow till Nov 27 for the best pre-Black Friday deals.

Electrical, computer, furniture and bedding deals are up for grabs at the Australian retail chain's outlet store at Viva Business Park, 750B Chai Chee Road.

Shoppers who want to refresh their home appliances and furniture before 2020 arrives can save more than 50 per cent when they buy an LG 55-inch Smart 4K/UHD LED TV (limited sets) at $995 (usual price $3,588), Electrolux Fridge for $526 (usual price $1,099) or Nolan Sofa Bed at $168 (usual price $538).

In addition, get the Dyson V10 Fluffy Handstick Vacuum (limited sets) at $799 (usual price $899) and receive a free $170 Harvey Norman voucher, or grab the Aztech Wifi Mesh System (Twin Pack) at $154 (usual price $249).

For those travelling at the end of the year, raise your travel photography game with the GoPro Action Cam Bundle (limited sets) that comes with a Hero7 Black, Shorty, battery and a 32GB Micro SD Card at $499 (usual price $595).

Save on a branded thin and light notebook at $1,339 (usual price $1,449) or Saisho Groovy Pro True Wireless Earbuds at $49 (usual price $79), while stocks last.

Even better, 0 per cent interest instalment payment plans are available with minimum spend of $500 charged to major banks' credit cards.

Free shuttle buses are available from Bedok, Pasir Ris and Tampines MRT stations to the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet, from 7am to 7.30pm on weekdays and 10am to 8.30pm on weekends and public holidays.

The sale items consist of current models sourced through an exclusive one-off bulk buy for the factory outlet, a global bulk buy due to Harvey Norman's presence in several countries with more than 260 stores, discontinued models, overstocked and clearance models, dented or refurbished items and display sets.