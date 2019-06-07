Hit the malls for pop-ups, special buys

BUGIS JUNCTION X BUGIS+

From now to June 30, the iconic fountain at Bugis Junction will be transformed into a relaxing Summer Lounge as part of the malls' Summer Campaign.

Aloha Beaches, an experiential concept and an Instagrammable hot spot, features a sand-filled lounge, palm trees, cabanas and food by The Swag Social, Rollet and Doughboy's, while the Tropical Bazaar boasts exclusive looks for the season from Havaianas, Fresh by Grace and Vintagewknd.

Shoppers can also enjoy outdoor movies, from Avengers: Infinity War to Beauty And The Beast, every night at 7.30pm at the summer pop-up cinema.

Movie passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis, by spending a minimum of $5 in a single receipt at the participating food and retail vendors at the Summer Lounge and Tropical Bazaar.

Movie passes can also be redeemed with 2,000 STAR$ through the CapitaStar app.

Aloha Beaches is open daily from 11am to 9pm (Monday to Thursday) and 11am to 10pm (Friday to Sunday) at Level 1 Bugis Square.

MARINA SQUARE

From now to June 16, Marina Square's Central Atrium will be transformed into the Land of Emoji.

Singapore's first emoji pop-up exhibit will be installed at the atrium, with large-scale photo stations featuring the emoji company's most popular icons. Visitors can express their favourite emoji personalities in fun, colourful photo booths.

The exhibit will be open to visitors from 11am to 10pm.

Exclusive premiums comprising cushions, thermal flasks and tote bags can be redeemed from now until Aug 31 when you shop and dine at Marina Square.

Only for June, shoppers may redeem an emoji unicorn, poo, heart eyes or ghost cushion with a minimum spend of $180 - Marina Square App members require only $150.

A different design will be available weekly.

In July, the emoji thermal flask, which comes in two designs, will be available, while the emoji tote bag, which comes in two designs, can be redeemed in August.

They can be redeemed with a minimum spend of $150, while Marina Square App members require only $120.

Terms and conditions apply.

PLAZA SINGAPURA

Cool down from the heat with exciting activities at Plaza Singapura Level 1, Outdoor Front Plaza, from now to June 20.

Spend a minimum of $45 in a single receipt at Plaza Singapura to experience the thrills of Slide And Splash, a 6m-tall (approximately two storeys) mega water slide, as well as a get a chance to win a holiday when you take part in the Battle H2O, an obstacle course where you compete for the fastest time. The fastest contestant each week will win a two-night stay at Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort (worth $1,600).

Those who prefer to stay dry can take part in Perfect Skates, an in-line skating workshop for children aged four and above, happening on June 22 and 23.

Spend $45 in a single receipt to register for a slot, which includes skates rental.

You can also feast on Musang King, D24, D101 and more at the Durian Buffet, which will take place between June 21 to 23,

Enjoy a 45-minute spread when you spend a minimum of $45 in a single receipt, which allows you to purchase a ticket at $4.50 a person at the Level 1, Outdoor Front Plaza. Limited to two tickets a shopper each day.

Spend a minimum of $180 to redeem an PS 45th Anniversary tote bag, a minimum of $320 to redeem a tote bag and 10,000STAR$, and a minimum of $500 to redeem a tote bag and 30,000STAR$.

COURTS

The consumer electronics and furniture retailer has a range of items that will be perfect for Father's Day.

Consider gifts such as the Google Pixel 3a ($659), which is power packed with Google's HDR+ technology for an award-winning camera, up to seven hours of battery life on a 15-minute charge and built-in Google Assistant to manage everyday tasks with just your voice.

Exclusively at Courts, the Acer Swift 3 Laptop 14" ($1,798, usual price $1,998) is lightweight with great specs, making it portable while offering maximised performance.

These items and more are available at all Courts stores, with promotional prices lasting until the end of this month.

EU YAN SANG

This Father's Day, give dad a well-deserved energy boost from the comforts and convenience of home with Eu Yan Sang's herbal foot soak pack.

Available at all Eu Yan Sang TCM clinics, the herbal foot soak pack ($24 for a pack of three, until Aug 31) improves blood and qi circulation, eliminates coldness, relieves muscle aches and pain while stimulating acupressure points and meridians found on the feet to better target certain ailments.

Eu Yan Sang is also offering a herbal foot soak service at its clinics in Ang Mo Kio and Chinatown, for $30 a session until Aug 31.

IKEA

The Swedish furniture retailer has brought out its new Tankvard collection, which blends Scandinavian freshness with Japanese calmness and celebrates nature's finest materials to create sustainable yet aesthetic home pieces.

Named after the Swedish word for memorable, the tactile collection aims to create memories and bring serenity to your home with simple textiles that allow easy living with a warm, breezy feel in the bedroom and bathroom.

All the furniture pieces from the collection are made from one of the most sustainable materials, rattan. They are light and easy to move around the home.

Scout pieces from this collection - such as the Tankvard bench ($195), throws ($49, in white or blue) and bedspread ($129) - at Ikea Alexandra and Ikea Tampines.