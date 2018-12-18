Holiday gift sets for beauty lovers

With every season of giving, expect your favourite beauty brands to launch exclusive holiday collections and gift sets that will make the beauty junkie in you go head over heels.

Some are so pretty and cute, you might end up buying one for yourself.

APRILSKIN

Turn heads at Christmas parties with the Korean cosmetics brand's Holiday Glam Edition gift set ($55), providing long-lasting party-perfect looks both day and night.

The Perfect Magic Cover Fit Cushion has a 24-hour longwear formulation and hydrating formula infused with 67 per cent moisture serum containing hyaluronic acid and lotus flower extract, while the Perfect Magic Dual Eyeshadow blends three colours at once for easy and quick gradient eye make-up.

Aprilskin's Holiday Glam Edition is now available at selected Guardian stores.

INNISFREE

The Korean beauty brand's Green Christmas 2018 Limited Edition Collection is a range of lifestyle fragrances and skincare products dressed in gorgeous holiday-inspired packaging.

It brings together signatures like the Green Tea Seed Serum ($49) and Green Tea Seed Cream ($48), which come in double the volume and an exclusive holiday design, making them great as gifts or if you simply need to restock your vanity table.

THE BODY SHOP

The British cosmetics company has pulled out all the stops for its one-of-a-kind Christmas Collection, including the must-have Ultimate Beauty Advent Calendar ($429) that contains 25 of The Body Shop's iconic treats to pamper your body and mind.

And you'll be giving back to nature as part of the proceeds of every purchase this Christmas period will go towards supporting The Body Shop's World Bio-Bridges Mission's partners, World Land Trust and Woodland Trust.

The Ultimate Advent Beauty Calendar is available at selected The Body Shop stores.

DRUNK ELEPHANT

The US cult skincare brand debuts in Singapore just in time for Christmas, with holiday gift sets boasting adorably kooky packaging.

Agent Ellie ($124) contains the C-Firma Day Serum, B-hydra Intensive Hydration Serum, Shaba Complex Eye Serum and Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil; Inspector Drunk Kit ($138) includes the TLC Framboos Glycolic Night Serum and Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser, while Rescue Party Kit ($106) comprises the Lala Retro Whipped Cream and C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Serum.

Drunk Elephant's holiday gift sets are available at Sephora Ion Orchard and Sephora online.

CLARINS

Sparkle this festive season with the French beauty brand's Golden Hours Holiday Collection, featuring two limited-edition products - the Gold Highlighter Palette ($55), which gives off a subtle golden finish, and Gold Top Coat Mascara ($38), which gives lashes a warm shade of gold.

They are available at Clarins Skin Spa, the Clarins boutique at Ion Orchard and Westgate and www.clarins.com

MAMONDE

'Tis the season to get glowy with the floral-inspired Korean skincare and beauty brand's Glowing Garden Holiday Collection, featuring its all-time favourite products.

Choose from one of these bundled sets - the Holiday-Eve Sleeping Duo ($29), Sheet Mask 5 Day Set ($12), Creamy Tint Squeeze Lip Best 3 Colors ($50) and Creamy Tint Color Balm New MLBB Mini 5 Colors ($50) - for the perfect holiday look.

The Glowing Garden Holiday Collection is now available at the Mamonde boutique at Takashimaya Shopping Centre, Mamonde counters at Tangs VivoCity and Isetan Tampines, as well as Lazada.

My Lip Balm Best collection ($29) consists of five best-loved shades boasting an excellent moisturising effect and pleasing tea fragrances, while the Perfumed Hand Cream Miniature Set ($24) features six long-lasting, Jeju-inspired scents to suit your every mood.

The Green Christmas 2018 Limited Edition Collection is available at Innisfree stores islandwide.

LES MERVEILLEUSES LADUREE

The French cosmetics brand has envisaged a Gala Dinner themed collection fit for a gorgeous night out.

From blushers in pots reminiscent of starry Parisian night skies to make-up palettes packaged as evening bags, the 2018 Holiday edition ($39 to $102) is a collection of beautifully whimsical products with a dainty festive twist.

The products are now available at the Les Merveilleuses Laduree boutique in Takashimaya Shopping Centre.

HERA X BLINDNESS

The Korean beauty brand has collaborated with Korean label Blindness for the Holiday Collection ($42 to $99), comprising Hera's best-sellers in limited-edition designs.

It showcases a unique interpretation of "genderless beauty", fusing the King and Queen, termed "Quing".

This is embodied in the best-selling Hera Black Cushion SPF 34/PA++ ($75), where "Quings" is written in pearls.

The Hera X Blindness Holiday Collection is available at the Hera boutique and Takashimaya Department Store counter.

THE FACE SHOP

The cutest stocking stuffer will come from the Korean beauty and skincare brand's little Friends Holiday Edition (from $4.90), the spin-off of Kakao Friends, the beloved characters based on KakaoTalk emoticons.

This festive season-inspired series includes little Friends characters such as little Tube, little Ryan, little Muzi and little Apeach, as well as products such as the character sheet masks, lip balm and hand cream sets.

The Face Shop X little Friends Holiday Collection is available at The Face Shop stores islandwide.