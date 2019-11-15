Holiday shopping

CAPITALAND MALLS

Add pizzazz to your festive gift shopping experience with South-east Asia's largest Line Friends World Tour exhibition, from today to Jan 24 across 13 participating CapitaLand malls.

It features 11 thematic installations involving characters from one of the world's fastest-growing character brands Line Friends in iconic landmarks from around the world, including six city-themed exhibitions that are making their exclusive debut in Singapore.

Get ready to be awed by the Singapore-themed installations in both Funan and Bugis+, starring a 2.55m-tall Brown as the Merlion and 1.6m-tall Choco as a Samsui woman.

Between now and Dec 31, collect Line Friends stamps and complete the Line Friends World Tour Digital Passport on the CapitaStar app to stand a chance to win 380,000 KrisFlyer miles, a full set of Line Friends plushies, eCapitaVouchers or Grab vouchers.

Lastly, spend a minimum of $30 to redeem a photo-taking session with Brown and Cony at selected CapitaLand malls from tomorrow to Dec 25.

MALLS OF FRASERS PROPERTY

Have a very merry Minions Christmas Party from today till Dec 24 at the malls of Frasers Property with pop culture icons, Illumination's Minions.

On selected weekends from Nov 23 to Dec 21, the Minions will be the main attractions of the event, which will feature activity zones with a Tic Tac Toe game, Ball Pit and Banana Ice Fishing game. During this period, they will be making their way around The Centrepoint, Bedok Point, Changi City Point, Causeway Point, Anchorpoint, Waterway Point, YewTee Point and Northpoint City at 2pm, 4pm and 6pm.

On Nov 30, the Minions will join shoppers at Waterway Point for a Singapore Book of Records attempt, by forming the biggest gathering of Minions fans in a single location.

The first 200 shoppers who are Frasers Experience members must register online to participate in this record-breaking opportunity.

Participants will receive exclusive Minions T-shirts to wear at the record attempt and will also be rewarded with attractive goodies for their efforts.

THE TECH SHOW 2019

Consumers who did not get enough of Singles' Day can look forward to seeing the best 11.11 deals from Sony, Philips, Creative, iRobot, LightAir and Armaggeddon at the Sphere Exhibits-organised exhibition held at Suntec Convention Centre Level 4 from now till Nov 17.

Visitors will be the first to get their hands on Prism+'s value-priced 4K smart television range, Philips' Airfryer XXL Premium and Klipsch's S1 True Wireless Earphones.

Those who spend more than $500 in a single or maximum of three receipts can redeem a set of Creative Outlier One Headphones (worth $59) today, and Creative Pebble 2.0 Speakers (worth $39) tomorrow and on Sunday, while stocks last.

MARINA SQUARE

In the lead-up to the year-end festivities, the mall invites shoppers to enjoy the space as "My Lifestyle Haven on the Bay", with the arrival of new tenants across four core themes of Eateries, Entertainment, Edutainment and Experiential.

On top of the recent opening of Kiztopia and Nerf Action Xperience, Haidilao Hot Pot launches its first smart restaurant concept with a fully automated kitchen, which taps the growing use of artificial intelligence and robotics to improve dining experience.

In conjunction with exclusive Black Friday sales and offerings, Marina Square will host a Black Friday scavenger hunt from now till Nov 24, where participants can discover hidden surprises and are able to win shopping vouchers.

SPH MALLS

This Christmas, exclusive rewards and surprises await when you shop and spend at SPH Malls from now till Dec 25.

At Paragon, receive exclusive wrappers, Paragon x Janice Wong artisanal chocolate bon bons, Flaming Queen diffusers and SPH Malls vouchers.

What's more, sign up with Paragon Club to receive additional rewards, earn reward points at more than 180 participating stores and stand to win a luxurious resort holiday to Maldives.

Bring home exclusive Christmas plushies at The Clementi Mall and raise funds for Kidz Horizon Appeal when you sign up for the Christmas Terrarium workshops.

At The Seletar Mall, a fun-filled Christmas Arcade takes place at the Atrium from Dec 6 to 25. Expect a large aerial interactive wall where shoppers get a chance to play a Hit and Burst game in the air.

Lastly, check out the wall mural painted by local street artist Yip Yew Chong and capture Instagram-worthy snapshots at The Rail Mall and participate in the Heritage Photo Contest to win $50 Cold Storage vouchers.

ARTBOX SINGAPORE

Back for its third and biggest iteration, the mega pop-up event this year will feature more than 300 creatives, entrepreneurs and retailers to bring about an elevated placemaking experience at the 200,000 sq ft Singapore Turf Club (The Grounds@Kranji) for two consecutive weekends, starting today till Sunday and Nov 22 to 24.

In addition to experiential art playground The Garden Of Creation, larger-than-life visual installations and unique wares from creative retailers, Artbox Singapore offers a mouth-watering range of tastes, cuisines and special dishes borne out of exclusive collaborations such as Noodz Origins, Kazo and Du Men.

LITTLE BODIES

The Australian skincare brand's regimen of steroid-free eczema care is specifically formulated for children and babies with troubled skin, from newborns to 12-year-olds.

Using only the most advanced formulations and balancing blends of the highest quality ingredients, it treats and prevents flare-ups of eczema, minimising one's day-to-day challenges through three key products - the Skin Relief Cream, Skin Relief Wash & Shampoo and Skin Relief Moisturising Lotion ($17.90 each).

Little Bodies is now available at Watsons stores and watsons.com.sg