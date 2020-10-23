Hot happenings, cool buys

DOWNTOWN EAST

For the first time, the third edition of the quirky Japanese-themed Halloween Town: Yokai Festival has been translated into a series of daily episodes on Downtown East's Instagram Stories (@downtowneast) from now till Sunday.

Every day, one episode of the story will be released at 10am, and you stand to win a Downtown East Comeback Package (worth $150) by following instructions on how to play the game at Downtown East's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/downtowneast).

What's more, dress up in your favourite Halloween costume this weekend and you can redeem bowling and Starbucks vouchers (limited to the first 200 redemptions at E!Avenue Level 2 Info Counter).

AVEENO BABY

The US skincare brand's Daily Moisture range boasts gentle formulations which carefully cleanse while nourishing and moisturising baby's dry, sensitive skin for 24 hours.

The Lotion contains Colloidal Oatmeal and the Wash & Shampoo ($16.90 each) is made with natural Oat Extract. They are to be used together as part of a daily bath regime.

The range is gently formulated with oats, the celebrated ingredient preferred by dermatologists. It provides vitamins, minerals and antioxidants to maintain a baby's delicate skin moisture barrier.

The Aveeno Baby Daily Moisture range is now available at FairPrice, Cold Storage, Unity, Guardian, Watsons, Qoo10, Shopee, Lazada and RedMart.

BIO-ESSENCE

Get dull and fatigued skin looking one tone brighter in seven days with the newest addition to the local skincare brand's five-star skincare line Bio-Gold.

The Golden Skin Elixir sets the gold standard for intense nourishment, hydration and reduction of pigmentation.

It contains the Vitamin E-rich Moroccan Argan Oil, while 24K Bio-Gold flakes infused with Bio Energy Complex defends skin against free radical damage. Sodium hyaluronate is also added to boost skin elasticity and moisturisation.

The Bio-essence Bio-Gold Golden Skin Elixir ($45.90) is now available at FairPrice, OG, Robinsons, myCK, Guardian, Watsons and selected cosmetic houses.

ECELLENTE BY HAO MART

The local grocery retailer has officially opened at Westgate (#B2-01), where shoppers can explore a wide selection of groceries, quality meats, live seafood, DIY/hardware equipment and a huge variety of international goods from Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe and more.

There is also an array of food and drinks located in-store from Chicha San Chen, Beverly Hills Cheesecake, Windowsill Pies, Andersen's of Denmark, Joey Cakes, Lao Ban, Kai and UCC Coffee, as well as Ippudo's new Frozen Ramen Kits (from $14.80).

Additionally, look out for products like Masil 8 Seconds Salon Hair Care (the eight-second shampoo and conditioner taking Korea by storm), Amazin' Graze's Healthy Snacks and UFarm's Benja Chicken (the world's first brown rice-fed chicken from Thailand raised in a bio-secured farm environment).

LILLY CENTRE FOR CLINICAL PHARMACOLOGY

Lilly Centre for Clinical Pharmacology (LCCP) was established as Lilly-NUS Centre for Clinical Pharmacology on the National University of Singapore campus in 1997 and moved to its current location in Biopolis in 2018.

At the heart of it is a world-class Clinical Research Unit resembling a hospital - with wards, nurse stations, pharmacy, laboratory and recreation room - where healthy subjects and patients participate in early-phase clinical trials of new drugs that aim to become new medicines for treating currently unmet medical needs.

Areas of interest include diabetes, neuroscience, oncology and autoimmune disease.

LCCP has conducted 180 studies over 23 years, including 26 First Human Dose studies, where new drugs have been given to people for the first time.

LCCP is actively seeking healthy subjects and patients with diabetes as volunteers to participate in its clinical trials. The volunteers will typically need to go to LCCP for several inpatient and outpatient visits and will be compensated about $2,000 to $3,000.

Interested parties can call 6413-9930 or visit www.lillyclinic.com.sg for more information.