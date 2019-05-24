Hot weekend deals

GAIN CITY

Upgrading your old fridge, dishwasher or washing machine? Get an even better deal on new appliances from the local consumer electronics and IT retailer Gain City at Singapore's biggest trade-in event this weekend.

It takes place at Gain City Marina Square tomorrow and Gain City Ang Mo Kio on Sunday, 1pm to 6pm. Get up to $750 in trade-in value for old washing machines, $1,200 for fridges and $500 for dishwashers.

Exclusively at Gain City Marina Square, you can also trade in an old TV for up to $1,200 for an LG TV.

YOUNG LIVING

Learn different ways of incorporating essential oils into your daily lifestyle at the US-based essential oil retailer's fifth edition of the RevOILution Wellness Expo 2019.

The holistic wellness event will be held at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre (Exhibition Hall B) tomorrow and Sunday, 9am to 7pm.

Themed "Families First", the light-hearted care-nival aims to encourage families to embark on holistic wellness journeys together.

Highlights include viewing Young Living's Lavender Farm through an immersive VR zone, undergoing a transformative makeover at the Savvy Minerals beauty bar with professional make-up artists and experiencing the unique Raindrop massage technique.

What is more, taste Young Living's new Plus dietary essential oils with live cooking demonstrations by local celebrity chef Angela May.

The vegan-friendly range ($13.81 to $36.19) - which comes in flavours like Lemon, Peppermint, Rosemary, Dill and Celery Seed - boasts natural food flavourings that can be easily added to any food and drink.

They can be purchased at the Young Living Experience Centre at TripleOne Somerset and online (www.youngliving.com.sg).

Register for RevOILution Wellness Expo 2019 at www.eventbrite.sg/e/revoilution-wellness-expo-2019-tickets-59038631135 by 6pm today and receive a free Citrus Fresh 5ml essential oil (worth $16.89).

IKEA

The Swedish furniture retailer has collaborated with five African designers from different disciplines like fashion, sculpture, architecture and furniture design to create the Overallt collection, which encourages spontaneous encounters and comprises open sharing spaces to bring simplicity to life and people closer to each other.

Inspired by Kenyan evening rituals where friends often gather, bring their own chairs, and talk about their lives, the slightly curved design of the bench allows one to enjoy the space however one desires it.

The Overallt collection ($2.90 to $1,174), which includes plenty of accessories and furniture for different needs and purposes, is now available at the Ikea Tampines and Alexandra stores as well as online.

DOWNTOWN EAST

This June school holidays, families with young children can expect a series of fun-filled activities at the local lifestyle destination, such as the return of eXplorerkid's annual Baby & Junior Race and nursery rhymes performances set to rock 'n' roll beats.

Cheer for your kids at the race - which takes place on June 15 and 16, 8am to 6pm, at D'Marquee Downtown East - as they zoom towards the finish line and stand to win more than $5,000 worth of prizes and goodies.

Tickets are on sale till May 31, and are priced at $25 (children aged eight to 23 months old) and $35 (children aged two to six years old). NTUC members enjoy a preferential rate of $20 and $30 respectively.

After the race, come chill by the poolside at Wild Wild Wet, as each participating child will receive a free Wild Wild Wet Child Day Pass, and up to four additional tickets can be purchased at $12 each.

AVEENO

The US skincare brand's signature Skin Relief range is formulated with Active Naturals Triple Oat Complex and is clinically proven to soothe itchy, dry skin.

It comprises five body care essentials - Aveeno Body Skin Relief Body Wash, Aveeno Body Skin Relief Moisturising Lotion, Aveeno Body Skin Relief Hand Cream, Aveeno Body Skin Relief Moisturizing Cream with Cooling Action and the new Aveeno Body Skin Relief Intense Moisture Repair Cream.

The Aveeno Skin Relief range ($13.90 to $24.90) is now available at leading online and offline retailers including Watsons, Guardian, FairPrice, Unity, Cold Storage, Redmart, Lazada, Qoo10 and Shopee.

US CLINICALS

The local nutritional health supplement brand's StrongEye Kids chewable tablets seek to protect a child's eyesight from worsening.

It is formulated with 10 clinically-researched essential nutrients that also improve blood circulation to the eyes, relieving eye fatigue, dryness and inflammation, and protect eyes from harmful blue light, UV rays and free radicals. These ingredients contain strong antioxidants that help protect the retina from oxidation damage and inflammation.

The tablets are for children four years old and above, with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives added.

US Clinicals StrongEye Kids ($36.90, 60 tablets) is now available at all Guardian, Unity and Watsons pharmacies as well as www.hibeau.com.